TRAVERSE CITY — The apron and the napkin have been passed.
Morsels Espresso + Eatables will change ownership effective Aug. 1. The bite-sized baked goods store was recently sold by Misha and Jeff Neidorfler to Ed and Angie Witkowski.
Morsels opened in downtown Traverse City in April 2008 at the corner of East Front and Cass streets before moving a block and half to 321 E. Front St., on the shore of the Boardman River, in 2012.
Misha Neidorfler said she and her husband "dreamt this up from nothing" while living in Milwaukee in 2007 and are happy someone else is going to take over their vision.
"We felt like we had done all the things that we wanted to try," Misha Neidorfler said. "We felt like the best way to end this journey of dreaming up an idea and then running the business for 13½ years was to find someone else who wanted to take it over and run it.
"We felt great we found the right people. It makes us feel good.
Ed Witkowski is a Marine Corps veteran with experience in retail management and customer service. He is new to northern Michigan, but knows the reputation of the business.
"Morsels is a Traverse City staple that provides great coffee, baked goods, and a wonderful gathering space," Ed Witkowski said in a release announcing the sale. "I’m excited to build off of the legacy Misha and Jeff have established."
The idea of opening a baked-goods store came when Misha, who grew up in Traverse City, and Jeff were both working in a completely different field. Jeff Neidorfler was an architect while Misha, who studied interior design at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, had been a stay-at-home mother for a few years soon looking to return to work.
"We decided we were ready for a change of industry," Misha Neidorfler said.
Moving closer to her family and living in a smaller town and "a more engaging community" led the couple and their 3- and 1-year-old children back to Traverse City. With a national economy teetering and a mutual love of baking, it all led to the creation of Morsels.
With their eldest child now 16 at Interlochen Arts Academy and a 14-year-old starting high school at Traverse City West, the Neidorflers decided the timing was perfect to spend more time as a family.
"We're going to take a little time off, maybe do some projects around the house," Misha said. "Then we'll see."
In addition to business at its store, Morsels has a history of reaching out into the community.
Morsels partnered with Fresh Coast Market to sell their sweet treats during the pandemic and ran the Doughnation program from 2017-19. Morsels would partner with a different organization from January through May and again from September through December, donating 25 cents for each "unique morsel themed on their name or service" to the nonprofit.
Morsels raised more than $2,500 in the program's three years.
"It was a fun way to bring attention to that organization as well as support them," Misha Neidorfler said.
Morsels is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Misha Neidorfler said Morsels has eight employees who will stay on, but noted "a lot of them are summer staff."
