Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's "Momentum '23" special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
For many workers, their employer-provided employee assistance program and its hotline to speak to a counselor was kind of like a spare tire in the trunk of the car: We know it’s there; we just rarely think about it.
But then the pandemic riddled the routes in life we travel with potholes of anxiety, uncertainty, isolation and depression.
Although the lockdowns and closings at the height of the pandemic are no more, new concerns such as inflation, job security and the risk of recession have emerged.
Increasingly, more workers are turning to that employee assistance program for help. “It didn’t get that much attention,” said Laurie Lapp, director of business development for Axios HR, a human resource services company with offices in Traverse City. “It gets a lot more attention now as employers want to make sure that they have it.”
Research, surveys and benefit administrators indicate that employers are taking a more active role now in their employees’ mental well-being, whether that is providing health policies that go beyond the required minimums or providing workplace benefits such as flexible scheduling or additional time off.
Marilyn Fitzgerald, a clinical psychologist at Mental Wellness Counseling in Traverse City, says she is seeing more employers make this shift “because it doesn’t take many studies to look at how this impacts the bottom line of how it’s going to impact their company.”
What’s at stake
The American Psychological Association’s 2022 Work and Well-being Survey said that seven out of 10 workers believe their employer is more concerned about the mental well-being of their employees now than in the past. And 81% of individuals said mental health support is a factor they will consider when seeking future job opportunities.
Recruitment has joined retention as a reason for employers to be more engaged in their employees’ mental health. The impacts of unaddressed emotional stress are well-known: absenteeism, poor job performance, turnover.
Burnout appears to be worsening. According to a global survey released in February by Future Forum, 42% of the workforce is reporting burnout, the highest percentage since the workplace research consortium began measuring burnout in May 2021.
“When somebody’s burned out, they feel less confident in their performance, they are more likely to take sick time off, they might be actively looking for a different job, which costs the employer a lot of money,” Fitzgerald said. “So burnout reduces productivity and is a big problem.”
In northwestern Michigan, the worker shortage in many fields can exacerbate the issue. Workers are being asked to work more shifts or longer shifts or both.
Kurt Swartz, managing partner of Michigan Planners Inc., an employee benefits agency with offices in Traverse City, says employers are seeing the mental and physical fatigue among their staff and are reaching out to add more mental-health benefits.
In particular, he said, medical providers and others who provide mental health services to others are seeking to bolster their own offerings to employees. “They need someone to turn to themselves,” he said.
What employers are doing
Employers can help improve employee mental health in many ways. One way is to expand the mental health benefits coverage they provide beyond the required minimum. The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 eliminated those 50% mental health coverage restrictions by requiring health plans and insurance providers to treat mental health care akin to medical care.
But the high deductibles of health plans can still prove to be a barrier to access. Employees need to reach a $3,000 or higher deductible out of pocket before insurance kicks in.
One approach to overcome that deterrent is to add a rider to the insurance policy, Swartz said. Rather than mental health services being subject to a deductible and coinsurance, they become a flat-fee copay, much like a routine visit to the doctor’s office is.
“That’s what most employees are hoping — their benefits cover that service — and they’re usually shocked to find out that it is subject to the deductible and coinsurance in most cases,” he said.
Another approach is to secure a robust employee assistance program, typically one outside the scope of a traditional health plan.
Employee assistance programs are not new. They offer employees, usually through a phone call or online, access to a counselor who can help with a variety of matters, not just mental health but also financial guidance, education and other treatment referrals.
Many programs offer at least a few days of free, confidential advice. Some offer 30 days or unlimited counseling services.
“I think those EAP programs are really helpful because it also tells the employee, it’s OK. You know, we’re going to cover this, we’re going to make sure you’re taken care of and it’s OK to go talk to somebody and get some support,” Fitzgerald said.
A key aspect is the confidentiality. Employers are unaware which employees are using the service.
Beyond health insurance policies, employers can offer a host of other benefits to help their workers’ mental well-being. Steps include training managers to promote employee health, giving employees a say in organization decisions, taking a critical look at equity, diversity and inclusion policies, and offering flexible and remote work options, according to the American Psychological Association.
The most popular means of support workers highlighted in the association’s Work and Well-being Survey was flexible work hours (41%), followed by a workplace culture that respects time off (34%), remote work (33%), and a four-day work week (31%).
Northwestern Michigan College, which employs about 650 employees, has offered a host of benefits for years, said Hollie DeWalt, interim associate vice president of human resources. But the effects of the pandemic still changed how the college approached mental health care.
“Most of what, honestly, we’re offering isn’t necessarily new, but I think COVID put a different kind of light on the need for some of that,” she said.
In addition to an employee assistance program — which she said employees are now using more often — the college offers a well-being program with additional mental health resources, online behavioral health services, a self-funded short-term disability plan, flexible shifts, and Dec.24-Jan. 1 as holiday time.
She said college leadership recognized how the pandemic was affecting people mentally, so the college became more “intentional” in letting people know what benefits NMC offers and in bringing in experts to discuss benefits, resources or tips for professional development.
DeWalt, other human resource managers and counselors say getting the word out on what benefits are available — through emails, internal newsletters, bulletin board signs, word of mouth — is imperative.
“I think one of the things that employers could be doing a better job of is understanding themselves and educating their employees about the resources available,” said Kimberly Purdy, a senior business consultant in Traverse City at Trion Solutions, which provides HR administrative services for small- and midsize companies.
She said more of Trion’s employer clients are offering employee assistance programs and unlimited time off. Trion itself, she said, has expanded to three weeks the amount of paid time off that new hires receive.
Staying in tune with your employees’ needs is important, she said.
“I think what we’re seeing more is employers understanding the need to listen, really listen, to their employees,” she said, even if the steps are as simple as the suggestion box.
Fitzgerald of Mental Wellness Counseling urges companies to be mindful as companies and their workers pivot back toward life before COVID. Take the return to the workplace, for instance. For some workers, being back in the office brings back the camaraderie and socialization they sorely missed, she said. “But for some other people,” she said, “it’s really caused more stress and feelings of anxiety, sometimes depression, because they got so used to being on their own schedule.”
Furthermore, she said, flexible scheduling can contribute to the gray area between when work ends and our personal lives begin. “I think that COVID really contributed to a bigger blur between those two things,” she said.
What else could be done
Challenges, of course, will persist for both employers and employees.
Seven out of 10 workers say they are worried that their compensation has not kept up with inflation, according to the American Psychological Association survey.
Yet inflation is a stressor for employers, too.
Swartz of Michigan Planners said lawmakers could take further steps to better treat mental health care on par with physical health care, such as requiring those counselor office visits to be subject to only a copay.
Lapp of Axios HR notes how employees themselves can play a role. They have a responsibility to their employer and their coworkers to take advantage of the workplace mental health benefits offered. The employee assistance programs, she reiterated, offer an immediate, confidential resource.
Purdy of Trion Solutions said how the workplace handles aspects of mental health is different now.
“I think most people would agree,” she said, “COVID changed everything.”
