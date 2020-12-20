ONAWAY — Moran Iron Works partnered with Ann Arbor-based Watermaster NA to manufacture an amphibious dredging machine.
A version of the vessel has been in use worldwide for three decades, but the machine previously hadn’t been sold in the U.S.
Watermaster North America was founded by brothers Jonathan and Peter Dreyfuss in 2019 after they acquired a license to manufacture and sell the Watermaster AMD 5000 Amphibious Multipurpose Dredging machine — originally designed by the Finland-based Aquamec company — in both the U.S. and Canada.
The first North American machine now is being manufactured in Onaway.
“Our team has been working hard with Watermaster NA and the engineering team in Finland to replicate the superb fabrication and assembly of the European machine,” Moran Iron Works Founder and CEO Tom Moran said in a release. “This is a serious machine for serious work.”
The “manufacturing venture ... will ultimately better a small rural Michigan community and the great State of Michigan,” he said.
The machine, transported atop a semi-trailer, can extend two pylons at the stern and its main hydraulic work arm at the bow and lift itself up, allowing the truck to drive out from under it. It then can lower itself and drag itself into the water, where it maneuvers with an on-board motor and propeller. A video of the vessel in action is available at https://watermasterna.com.
“We could not be more pleased working with such a high-quality fabrication firm as Moran Iron Works,” Watermaster NA President Jonathan Dreyfuss said in the release. “Not only are we glad to bring manufacturing jobs to Michigan, but also to be bringing new technology to the marine environmental remediation industry and the subsequent jobs created there.”
Moran Iron Works specializes in ship-building and welded structures for the power, industrial and hydropower industries. Tom Moran launched the business in 1978. Its corporate headquarters and 125,000-square-foot main manufacturing facility are in Onaway. It also has a 25,000-square-foot welding and fabrication shop in Cheboygan, and maintains marine assembly facilities and a deep-water port in Rogers City at Port Calcite.
It transports the vessels and components it manufactures from Onaway to Port Calcite along a 22-mile High Wire Corridor, which allows truck-carried loads up to 28 feet tall and 40 feet wide.
Moran previously has manufactured a variety of vessels including the 85-foot-long Miss Margy for Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry, a 56-foot research vessel for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the 64-foot Kayak Express for Pictured Rocks Kayaking.
It also fabricated a movable scaffold system used this year by crews to move up and down the 552-foot towers of the Mackinac Bridge so they could safely strip and repaint the tower legs.
More information is available at www.moraniron.com.
