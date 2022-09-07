ONAWAY — Moran Iron Works in Onaway received a $500,561 award from the United States Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration.
The grant was part of $19.6 million in Small Shipyard Grant Program awards to 24 shipyards in 19 states. Moran Iron Works was the only facility in Michigan to receive a Small Shipyard Grant program award.
The grant money will be used “to support the purchase of a CNC Fabricating System and Drill Line,” according to the USDOT Maritime Administration website. “This project will greatly enhance automation of complex fabrications and drastically reduce time of production.”
The new equipment will help Moran Iron Works complete globally, according to the release. Moran Iron Works is located at 11739 M-68 in Onaway and has a deep water port in Rogers City on Lake Huron. The port has “space and equipment to facilitate vessel construction and repair services in addition to other various shipping activities for a range of ship sizes and types,” according to the release.
“The MARAD Award is a needed investment into one of the most important business sectors we have,” company founder and CEO Tom Moran said in a release. “Developing our marine capability is not only paramount to continuing employment for our team but critical to keeping the United States up to date in that manufacturing sector.
“It is common for a multi-million-dollar marine vessel to hover just a few percentage points between profit or loss and few business models can take on challenges like that and have profits left for improvement.”
“Our marine division has grown into about 20% of our business model over the last 3-years and continues to grow annually,” Moran Iron Works Sales and Marketing Manager Lee Fayssoux said in the release. “The addition of this new equipment will lead to more utilization of our Port as we continue to launch vessels and load barges with quality, Michigan-made products.”
The company’s marine division specializes in boat and barge projects. Moran Iron Works manufactured the William Richard in 2020 to join the fleet for Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry.
Moran Iron Works received support from state representatives in the U.S. Congress in obtaining the grant, according to a release from the company. Moran Iron Works said Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan), Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) and Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Michigan) all petitioned for Michigan to receive maritime federal dollars.
“Moran Iron Works is a fundamental asset for our region providing nearly 100 jobs for the hardworking men and women who call northern Michigan home,” Bergman said in a release. “This federal investment ... at through the Small Shipyards Grant Program will help replace outdated equipment and help keep jobs right here in Michigan. Defense of our nation relies heavily on the success of our shipyards, ports, and waterways. I‘m proud to continue to support these critical investments on the federal level.”
Founded in 1978, more information about Moran Iron Works is available at www.moraniron.com
