Moomers new flavors for 2022

Moomers has four new flavors for 2022. Descriptions from the Moomers Homemade Ice Cream Facebook page.

Sleeping Bear: Chocolate ice cream with a caramel swirl, marshmallow swirl and graham pieces.

TC Mud Pie: Coffee ice cream with a chocolate swirl and Oreo cookies.

Blueberry Crumble: Cinnamon ice cream with a blueberry swirl and graham crumbles (employee contest winner from 2021)

25th Celebration: Cupcake ice cream with a chocolate swirl and yellow cake pieces