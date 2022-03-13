TRAVERSE CITY — Moomers opened its ice cream shop for the season the first Friday in March.
Visitors to the store the first three days received the traditional ‘Golden Ticket,’ allowing customers to bypass the long lines, which can often wrap along the side of the building during warm, summer days.
This season silver would have been appropriate.
The 2022 season marks the 25th of Moomers Homemade Ice Cream. The store at 7263 N. Long Lake Road opened in April 1998 and has made it a business to turn those screaming for ice cream and other frozen concoctions into happy faces.
“It’s a fun business — it’s ice cream,” said Jon Plummer, who runs the store alongside his sister, Becky Mead, and mother, Nancy. “If you’re in a bad mood when you pull in, you’ve got it rough. We deal with happy people on a daily basis.
“It’s a fun, family atmosphere. We’re not trying to pull someone’s teeth. We’re not collecting back taxes. We’re not foreclosing on anyone’s home.
“This is ice cream. We’re there scooping smiles. That’s what we do.”
And there was a whole lot of scooping going on in 2021.
“The last few years we were just shy of 100,000 gallons of ice cream,” Mead said. “The first year we sold 4,200 gallons of ice cream. That’s a pretty big difference. That’s a little bit of growth over the years.”
Jon Plummer said Moomers will sell 5,000 gallons of ice cream a week during the summer.
Moomers Homemade Ice Cream sprouted from humble beginnings in 1998. Nancy Plummer took a planned one-year leave of absence from her 27-year teaching position, mostly in first grade and mostly at Long Lake Elementary. Jon Plummer said his mother had a Traverse City Area Public Schools teaching position to go back to if it wasn’t a success.
That proved to be a non-factor.
The 80-acre working dairy farm five miles west of Traverse City, under the direction of Nancy’s husband, Bob, did well its first 10 years of existence. Then Moomers won a “Good Morning America” contest for the Best Ice Cream in the country in 2008, garnering 50,000 votes and earning national attention.
Jon Plummer said the year of the GMA honor saw a 30-35 percent growth and led to a lot of decisions about how to handle the explosive demand. “That’s when we had to become business people and think about where this was going,” he said.
Where Moomers was going was continued success.
Moomers Farm Creamery opened in February 2011 to sell the milk from the herd on the adjacent farm to consumers. The milk is pasteurized, but not homogenized on site, and comes in skim, 2 percent, whole, chocolate in addition to heavy cream and seasonally as egg nog.
The milk is sold in the Moomers store and in a handful of stores in the area. The Moomers website also lists a handful of businesses that use their milk.
Some of the milk from the farm goes into three or four specialized ‘cream line’ flavors in the ice cream store. Moomers gets most of its ice cream base from Country Fresh, which comes in a bag with the milk, cream, sugar and stabilizer already added.
“We don’t have enough cows; not even close,” Mead said of the herd, around 20 of which are milked at any given time.
Moomers Homemade Ice Cream takes the ice cream base, adds flavorings and puts it through one of three batch freezers in the back of the store.
“Every 10 minutes, about, we’re making 10 gallons of ice cream,” Mead said.
The ice cream is put in 2½ gallon tubs for retail or 3 gallon tubs for wholesale use, both of which go into one of three flash freezers overnight. Mead said Moomers is available in about 140 wholesale locations.
Even President Joe Biden couldn’t pass up a trip to Moomers during a July 2021 visit to the area. Before returning to Cherry Capital Airport after visiting Antrim County, Biden made an unannounced pit stop at the Long Lake Township sweet spot.
Biden had chocolate chip ice cream in a waffle cone and left with a cup of Cherries Moobilee for the ride back to the airport, per the recommendations of owners, according to a July 3, 2021 Record-Eagle article.
While the sitting president wasn’t one of them, Jon Plummer estimates about 1,500 people attended opening day on March 4.
“It’s fun,” he said. “People are excited to be here and we’re excited to get back to work after the long winter break.”
Plummer estimates the store handed out about 1,700 of itsgolden tickets over the three-day weekend. He said some customers take great pride in getting one during the first three days, whether or not they have the courage to use it later in the season to bypass the waiting line.
“People can’t get enough of them, but our redemption rate is about half,” Plummer said.
Mead said Moomers opened for the season — which won’t end until 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 — with 17-18 employees. That staff will swell to around 30 in the busy summer months. She said those numbers don’t include herself, her brother or her parents.
“We’ll hopefully pick up a few more,” Mead said. “We have some college students coming back, which are crucial to the business,” she said. “We’re training five new employees right now and after spring break hopefully a few more.”
Jon Plummer said Sommer Deering has been with Moomers Homemade Ice Cream for nearly all of its 25 seasons. “She’s made a lot of that 100,000 gallons,” Plummer said while Deering prepped to open the store for the day on Thursday.
Mead said while her father runs the farming operation the other three family members focus on different aspects of the ice cream store. Mead said Nancy works the counter, handles the prep work and a lot of the day-to-day paperwork. Jon focuses on ordering, wholesale accounts and the counter when he’s not being the problem solver. Mead said training, hiring, scheduling and handling the ice cream production is more her domain.
“We all have our own area that we focus on,” she said. “We can all do everything, but if all of us are around, we don’t.”
Moomers is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for the bulk of the year, with the exception of March. While Moomers will never touch the annual production of some giant U.S. ice cream companies, the family still has a tremendous amount of pride.
“That’s a lot coming from this little area,” Mead said, gesturing to the production room. “You look at Ben and Jerry’s or Häagen-Dazs, that’s a drop in the bucket for a big company like that. It’s all relative. We’re big, but we’re not.
“The goal is still to be the local ice cream place.”
