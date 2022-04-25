Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Momentum '22 special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
The title of this publication, Momentum, is probably the single best word to describe our regional economy right now — we have incredible momentum.
The pandemic led to many significant economic, political and societal changes, not all positive. But while we still have lingering economic impacts, especially worker shortages in the service sector, the worst of COVID-19 is likely in the rearview mirror. Many of the lasting changes have been positive for northern Michigan, providing our region with significant economic momentum.
Three key factors are driving our momentum: innovation by our companies and entrepreneurs, the adoption of technology across industry sectors, and our heightened ability to leverage the quality of our environment and communities to attract the talented workforce of the future. These developments are helping our communities to diversify economically, leading to more year-round business activity and more opportunities for new college graduates and young professionals to remain, return or relocate to our region.
Examples of local innovation abound.
Inhabitect, based in Cedar, designs, builds and grows innovative green stormwater infrastructure and ecological landscapes, such as rain gardens and green roofs that provide energy and cost reduction, while protecting and preserving our critical natural resource, fresh water. Meanwhile, Starboard, an early-stage innovator housed at the 20Fathoms technology incubator, is bringing a new approach to industrial supply chain design.
Technology is rapidly expanding beyond its traditional boundaries to be incorporated into every aspect of a business. Our manufacturing companies are adopting Industry 4.0 concepts that combine existing production operations with digital technology, machine learning and data analytics. To highlight one example, local firm Coherent produces laser componentry and photonics technology used in commercial, industrial, scientific and government applications around the world.
Regional economic development partners are hard at work on opportunities to bring together this innovation and technology with academic research. Local efforts are currently underway to harness our private sector and educational assets to become an international site for the commercialization of research and innovation in freshwater systems and marine technology. As we all know, our water is vital for tourism, quality of life, and the future of the planet!
The momentum of technology and innovation in our businesses has joined with the permanent pandemic-induced drive to prioritize the quality of life in the relocation choices of visitors and workers. Cherry Capital Airport traffic set a new record in 2021 by breaking the 600,000 annual passenger threshold. Look for growth to continue as professionals embrace the return of business travel to reconnect with existing partners, meet in-person with those new to their roles, and relocate here as remote workers.
Our talent pipeline is also experiencing positive growth. Northwestern Michigan College continues to innovate with new initiatives, such as the Workplace Readiness certificate program. Michigan Tech’s new Grand Traverse Area location is quickly connecting regional businesses to talent programs and research support.
This year will see further expansion as partner organizations come together to improve the long-term talent and education development in the key skilled-trades sector.
The exciting economic growth and momentum in our area still face headwinds, especially with our most vexing talent-related issues; attainable workforce housing and the availability of childcare. But much like other sectors, technology and talent are helping to address these issues with innovative new policies and solutions at the state and local levels.
Creativity and ingenuity will allow us to address these challenges, continue our momentum, and leverage the pandemic’s positive changes.
It is a great time to be in the Grand Traverse Region — the future looks bright.
