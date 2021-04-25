TRAVERSE CITY — Alcohol in bottles and cans had a good year in 2020. While many businesses struggled during the pandemic, some businesses such as party and liquor stores saw business go through the roof.
Coronavirus-related government-ordered shutdowns and restrictions resulted in many people spending more time than usual at home. Michiganders spent more money on beer, wine and liquor they could consume while socially distanced.
Alcohol sales in Grand Traverse County ballooned to $26.1 million in 2020, up from $22.3 million the previous calendar year, according to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Liquor Control Commission. Alcohol sales in Michigan as a whole were up a whopping 20 percent in 2020, to $1.84 billion.
Research released in September by the American Medical Association showed that, in the early weeks of the pandemic, personal alcohol consumption in the U.S. climbed 14 percent from pre-pandemic levels.
Northwest Lower Michigan wineries were strongly affected by pandemic restrictions. But they didn’t sit still in 2020. They adjusted by adding outdoor dining options and new delivery options. At least one used the downtime to remodel. Others took the opportunity to brainstorm about the future.
Given a new mood and moment, a simple change of perspective can shed new light on the horizon. For the customers of Bel Lago Vineyards and Winery, that new horizon is 21-mile-long Lake Leelanau.
“We added quite a few more windows and changed the (position) of the bar so when people are seated, they can look out at the lake,” said Sarah Peschel, director of marketing. “I’d say we’re about a mile from it, but we’re up on a hill and overlook it, so it’s a lake-view sort of vista. It’s beautiful, we’re really happy with it.”
“It’s been an interesting time for Bel Lago. All things considered (during the pandemic), I think we’ve really learned a lot about our team — figuring out what everybody’s strengths are — and have come through on the other side of the forest.
“I wouldn’t have asked for it to be his way — it was stressful, certainly — but it’s been a really interesting building experience,” she said. “Our plan is to continue offering service inside, if we are able, and then to expand our outdoor offerings even more than we have in the past to accommodate for what we think will be an increased desire to be out there.”
Thinking outside the box
For Bel Lago management, the mandated closures caused by the pandemic and the planned closures taken on during renovations of its interior, gave reason to step back and think outside the box.
“One of the things we sort took from this experience with the pandemic is that we’re thinking we’d like to offer more glasses of wine and cider, and do less of the tasting that we did in the past,” said Peschel. “So, what we’re offering is more of a wine and cider bar experience than the tasting room experience.
“(We’re) hoping to expand our food offerings and some other feature drink specials to make it more of a destination. And we’re looking at ways to have more permanent structures for things like live music that will double as an outdoor seating area.”
Peschel said Bel Lago has teamed with Fogarelli’s in Traverse City to serve the latter’s pizzas that will be cooked in-house.
For more information visit bellago.com; 6530 S. Lake Shore Drive, Cedar; 231 228-4800.
At Northern Latitudes Distillery, also in Leelanau County, being in the great northwest of the Mitten State has advantages, even during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The godsend for a lot of us up here was that our area was a little bit more open than other areas in the state, so other people were actually coming here,” said Mark Moseler, owner. “Also, in late June or early July, the Legislature passed a bill for cocktails-to-go, so we were able to do outdoor seating.
“And that’s exactly the name of the game. Enough of our employees that have gotten both of their (COVID-19) shots, and they’re feeling comfortable, and we’re feeling comfortable as a company, that it’s safer.
Business has changed
“So, it’s getting there, but once again it’s shifting gears and doing something different, again,” said Moseler. “We’re not going to be back to what we were before, by any means. We’ll be doing it like most of the wineries are doing it around here — we’ll be doing it on a reservation basis so we don’t get overwhelmed with it and there won’t be disappointment with people who would be standing outside.”
Currently, Moseler said his business employs about 10 people. This time last year, it employed 30.
“I really think that if things keep going the way that they are going, by this summer we’ll be able to be outdoors and enough people will be vaccinated that more people are going to feel more comfortable with it,” he said.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of demand. People are going to cut loose, go on vacation, go have fun, and celebrate life.”
For more information: northernlatitudesdistillery.com; 112 East Philip Street, M-204, Lake Leelanau; 231 256-2700.
Hiro Miura has served as tasting room manager at Chateau Grand Traverse for the past 20 years. He said that, while government-ordered restrictions because of COVID-19 played a role in how and when businesses could operate, management at Chateau Grand Traverse did its best to remain optimistic.
“Whatever we have to do, we do it,” said Miura. “Restriction-wise, obviously, we had no options, the government gave us instructions that we tried to implement in order to respect those orders, including (the wearing of) masks, respecting the six feet, intensive cleanings, and more.
A challenging year
“Last year was very challenging because we have to be very flexible to accommodate our customers. The first thing we wanted to make sure was that our customers were actually safe, that our customers were feeling safe and comfortable. That was very important for us to do that.”
Miura said the restrictions sometimes created lines of customers waiting to get into the winery.
“We would have a long line, and we could not be accommodating (because of the restrictions), and I felt bad about that,” he said. “But we had to respect the government order. When people did approach our bar, each group could consist of only up to four people. We still have capacity (limitations) and we still have to respect the six-feet distance.”
Miura said as the weather warms and more people gather outside, he is hoping Chateau Grand Traverse will be allowed to open more fully.
For more information: cgtwines.com; 12239 Center Road, Traverse City; 231 938-6120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.