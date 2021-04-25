I’d like to propose a toast — raise your glass in recognition of the local craft beverage producers. They, and many other businesses, displayed resilience, creativity and true northern Michigan grit this past year dealing with the onslaught of regulatory changes.
Faced with a tumultuous year of health and safety directives, nervous guests and staff, and financial anxiety, many were able weather the storm as virtual tastings and online sales became de rigueur.
So where does the local wine producer go from here? Must wine bend to the increasingly frequent trend cycle in consumer goods?
Wine is timeless. Millennia of humans have made and consumed “liquid sunshine.”
As a wine producer in modern times, we have a deep connection to the land and growing conditions that create our raw materials. Most of us interact with a bottle of wine, or other beverage, at the consumer level — pop the cork and imbibe.
Ruminate for a moment on the effort involved in this enjoyment. The grape growing season is a year-round endeavor. It requires dedication to the land, the soil conditions and stewardship for future generations. People tend the vineyards in all four seasons. From winter pruning to fall harvests, a team of vigorous individuals have one chance to bring forth an annual crop.
Beyond the farmer’s control is mother nature. Heat, rain, hail, temperature, soil and other factors come into play during the growing season, affecting the quality of the fruit. Once harvested, the winemaking team continues the effort.
Another set of hardy folks, who rarely see the sun from their cellars, labor to ferment the farmer’s produce into the artistry of wine. They, too, work year-round to provide us with new and familiar tastes for our enjoyment.
It has only been in recent years that the timelessness of wine has had challengers other than the usual alternative craft beverage options from brewers and distillers.
Enter the ready-to-drink product in the form of hard seltzers and canned mixed drinks. Amidst a general slowing of wine consumption in the United States, and a change in consumer behavior as cohorts develop, can the wine industry rely on its place in consumer’s traditional hearts?
Wine may reformat itself with unique packaging, or by producing wines that are popular in the moment (Bubbly Wine and Rosé are the current buzz), but without a doubt, there is no other drink as steeped in history and regional appreciation as wine.
Wine allows you to travel in your glass, taste the unique growing regions and weather of that vintage.
Wine can even fit with the desires of the new generation of alcohol consumers; providing sustainable farming practices and attention to health and wellness via lower alcohol, lower calorie wines.
Wine may toy with the trends of the day. Producers will innovate and provide products of interest to their guests as they change over time.
But I’d like to think we wine producers are part of a much grander travail. One that ties us to the land and thousands of years of winemaking history.
Ponder and appreciate this special beverage and the neighbors who brought it to your table.
