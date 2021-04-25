Change has always been a constant in healthcare. Every patient presents a unique need to be met and the ever-changing dynamic of our region’s population presents new challenges to which we must adapt. Perhaps this has never been more prevalent than in the past 12 months.
The global pandemic has impacted all of our lives in countless ways and prompted us to transform how we operate as a community in order to stay safe and stay open. As a healthcare system, it’s been imperative to remain agile through every moment of this public health crisis in order to serve all of our patients. Of course, this type of demand long preceded COVID-19.
A year before the pandemic began, Munson Healthcare was already in the initial stages of a multi-year plan to transform the way in which healthcare is delivered across northern Michigan. This plan was focused on strategically aligning system resources, forging strong partnerships and investing in areas of care to best meet the emerging needs of our community. I am proud to say that even in the midst of these unprecedented times, we’ve been able to make tremendous strides to raise the level of care across our region.
The expansion of Munson Healthcare’s Neuroscience program over the last nine months has been among the most impactful. Since the arrival of Dr. Gary Rajah, Director of Endovascular Stroke Care, and Dr. Justine Pearl, board-certified in neurosurgery with expertise in neuro-oncology, we have been providing care that’s never before been done in northern Michigan. Patients who would have previously needed transfer to downstate facilities are now able to receive the same expert care much closer to home when minutes matter. And the results to date have been impressive.
This has been a year of firsts for Munson Healthcare regarding this type of care. Just a few months ago, Dr. Pearl performed the first craniotomy at Munson Medical Center in which the patient was awake — the highest standard of care for this particular case.
Dr. Rajah performed the first ever thrombectomy at Munson Medical Center this past fall and since then, has provided endovascular intervention in more than 70 stroke cases. These patients came from as close as Traverse City to as far away as the Keweenaw Peninsula. Given this trend, Munson Medical Center will be among the top two or three busiest stroke centers in the state of Michigan. Providing this level of care saves lives and preserves quality of life for our patients.
Building a model for rural stroke care also requires an investment in the appropriate talent and technology. In October, Munson Medical Center became the first in Michigan — and one of only seven hospitals in the United States — with the cutting-edge ARTIS Icono Biplane Angiography System. The installation of a second biplane, slated for later this year, will allow us to increase our capacity to care for patients and reinforces our commitment to a high level of care that will help us continue our recruitment of top physicians to the area.
We also continue to elevate the level of care and services we provide our communities by aligning and building strong partnerships with the very best in our industry. Munson Medical Center two years ago established such a partnership for inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services with Mary Free Bed. Leveraging their 130 years of expertise in this specific area enhances the continuum of care for our patients while ensuring that we are making the best use of our resources as a system.
In Traverse City, our partnership with Mary Free Bed has helped countless patients recover from surgery, stroke, heart attack, trauma and other injuries. It’s offered many the option to manage their pain through physical therapy. Foster Family Community Health Center is able provide outpatient pediatric rehab services including a new therapeutic playground that was installed over the summer. Rehabilitation services based in the Cowell Family Cancer Center also create an environment in which providers and clinicians can directly collaborate to provide the best options for each patient needing cancer treatment.
The benefit Munson Healthcare patients have received as a result of this relationship with Mary Free Bed are clear, and now have us expanding this rehabilitation services partnership into Cadillac and Grayling.
Regardless of the industry, organizations who understand their core strengths, align with strategic partners to apply best practices, and responsibly manage their resources are often the most successful. Munson Healthcare is dedicated to each of these principles in order to best serve our patients and continue to build a world-class model for the delivery of rural healthcare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.