MAPLE CITY — The deadline for removing ice fishing shanties for most of the northern Lower Peninsula was March 15.
Graeme Leask’s Little Traverse Inn shanties were taken out of service in mid-April. Since these shanties weren’t over water — frozen or otherwise — there was no worry about sinking.
Leask, the owner, “chief cook and bottle washer” of the bed and breakfast and gastropub a short distance from Little Traverse Lake in Leelanau County, created his own ice shanty village this winter as a way to allow guests to safely dine during the second state shutdown from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each of the five “fully stick-built, insulated, heated, lighted structures” holds up to six people in 96 square feet.
Leask wanted something a little different outside Little Traverse Inn, and a plastic structure wasn’t part of the aesthetic.
“We were inspired to do something,” Leask said. “We didn’t want to do something that everyone else had some. We were focused on something no one else had done that was, first and foremost, safe for our guests, but also enhanced the character of our establishment.”
“You had to evolve to survive,” he said.
Leask put the five structures up the first week of December. It was a procedure repeated by many other restaurants, though Leask’s fish shanty twist may be unique.
“We’re just trying to get some business in any way we could,” Troy Curet, the general manager of Red Mesa in Traverse City, said of what he called ‘bubble dining.’ “Just adapt anyway we can.”
Different responses
Northern Michigan restaurants and bars responded to the first shutdown with different measures, emphasizing delivery and takeout options. But the first closure, while it came during the busy summer tourist season, did have the benefit of allowing easily expanded outdoor seating.
When the second restaurant shutdown went into effect Nov. 18 and lasted until Feb. 1, it came during the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Restaurants returned to 25 percent capacity, then went to 50 percent on March 5.
The closure also came when the weather wasn’t as warm — so it led to some creativity.
One of those who featured outdoor dining with flair was Leask. He credited Hop Lot Brewing Company in Suttons Bay with being “ahead of their time” when it came to outside winter seating. Hop Lot added geodesic domes covered in plastic during the winter of 2017-18.
Leask constructed his 12-by-8 foot wood structures and put them up around Little Traverse Inn.
“It’s a fun way to do things with your social bubble and with your family,” he said.
The shanties proved to be a hit with customers.
“They were really well received,” said Leask, who interrupted an interview to take a reservation over the phone. “Through December and January, when nobody else was open, we were full every week.
“Friday, Saturday and Sunday it was hard to get in there. Monday through Thursday we were at about 50 percent capacity.”
The cozy dining structures may have been a hit because of the emphasis Leask put on sanitization. Leask installed a machine that pumped ozone into the shanties between uses. Leask said the machine “changes the environment and kills everything.”
“We go above and beyond when it comes to sanitization,” he said. “If you’re going to make it safe for people, you really have to make it safe for people.”
Leask planned to keep the shanties in place through the middle of April. The removal date has more to do with location than weather.
A seasonal solution
“They’re in my beer garden and patio space,” he said. “When the weather flops, we’ll take them out because we have seating for 64 people there and have live music in the summer.”
Leask said the shanties will return in late October. He plans to store them on the back of the property, possibly as artist studio spaces.
“I built them to be perennial and ambulatory,” Leask said, adding that even though the business went under contract in mid-March, the proposed new owners aim to carry on the operation of the shanties.
Robby’s Mexican and Spanish Cuisine put up three large domes with seating up to 12 underneath an awning in front of the restaurant, 1786 S. Garfield Ave. Michael Leko, who co-owns the establishment with Rosalba “Robby” Montes, said the “see-in, see-out” dining went up in late November or early December.
Robby’s added two smaller tents with seating for up to eight the week of Christmas. The tents since come down.
Leko said both were moves of necessity.
“The first closing killed us,” said Leko, who noted that barrels of beer and margarita mix went bad. “Everything was to-go and we were only running, if we were lucky, 20 percent of sales. During the week we could be running 15-20 percent of sales.”
When restaurants could open May 22 at 50 percent capacity, Leko said it “didn’t hurt us as much” because Robby’s has seating for 270. The second shutdown hurt because Robby’s is big with locals and, with its large size, is a popular spot for holiday parties.
“There was no way we were going to survive (without the tents) because December is our biggest month,” Leko said.
Structures made a difference
While the tents didn’t make up for the loss of its holiday-party hosting in 2020, it did make a difference.
“It helped out tremendously,” said Leko, noting sales were still 30-40 percent of a normal December. “It made a big difference, especially during the weekend. They were full Friday and Saturday, two or three days in advance.”
The five temporary dining structures helped Robby’s get up to 40-50 percent of typical sales figures on a weekend.
“It’s only five tables, but five tables is better than none,” Leko said. “We had to try to come up with something to increase sales.”
Leko said the three large tents will remain “until we don’t need to keep people warm,” then revert back to the patio space. Leko wasn’t sure if the tents will return in the fall and winter, noting that the arrangement was hard on the staff.
Red Mesa in Traverse City, part of the Magnum Hospitality Group, took a two-pronged approach to outdoor dining at the red-painted eatery at 1544 U.S. 31. The restaurant utilized an expansive patio that has space for 13 four-person tables during the warmer months, often with live music.
Red Mesa began in early December with three tables for fireside dining with chimineas and three plastic enclosures, each with an infrared heater resembling a fireplace. A tarp on the north side of the building helped cut down on the wind.
“Then we got that really cold snap,” Curet said. “We got two more bubbles after that. We had them the first shut down in November and it was perfect until it got too cold.”
High demand
Like many other restaurants, the “outdoor bubble dining” was in demand.
“They were pretty popular,” Curet said. “Most weekends were full. Especially during the shutdown, they were very popular.”
Curet said some people were determined the cold weather wasn’t going to deter them and sat outside, possibly fresh off a day spent skiing.
“It’s an experience,” he said. “I think people are hearty up here. Some people would come in a complete snowsuit and sit around outside the fire, just so they could go out and eat somewhere. It’s something to do.”
Curet said Red Mesa staff and patrons were supportive of the creative measures, which he said were likely temporary for 2020. He said the dining option would remain in place “until there is no more threat of cold weather.”
“You just have to roll with it,” he said. “You can’t fight it. You have to do what you can to adapt.”
Additional space
Randy’s Diner at 1120 Carver St. also attacked outdoor winter dining in stages.
At the beginning of November, the restaurant enclosed its porch with a tarp, providing seating for 15 at two tables. The porch space is unheated, manager Cindy Blair said.
Two plastic shanties were put up at the beginning of February. The structures were built by students from the Career Tech Center through Northwest Education Services, formerly the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District.
“I wish we would have had them a year ago,” Blair said. “It took the Career Tech kids two months to build them. Everyone was ordering them. They’re a great addition. I love having them.”
The shanties are heated, even though Blair said the extra warmth isn’t needed on a sunny day. “They’re like a greenhouse,” she said. “If there’s sun, it radiates the heat.”
Blair said Randy’s plans to put up a large tent with six tables in its parking lot again this year.
The shanties and enclosed porch are welcome additions at Randy’s Diner, which normally seats 96 inside. The 50-percent-capacity limit turns that into space for just 48.
“When the restaurant is full, like on Friday or Saturday, people go out and sit in the shanties or in the tent just so we don’t have to turn people away,” she said.
The shanties and tent also give diners options for those who remain leery about returning to traditional sit-down dining. Blair said Randy’s Diner will keep them in use as long as patrons appreciate them.
“When people are afraid to come into the restaurant, they go out there,” Blair said. “We’re going to keep them as long as people are using them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.