Last year the Traverse City area was one of the first regions in the state given the opportunity to reopen for business following the COVID-19 shutdown.
What transpired was nothing short of remarkable.
Area businesses dove into an ongoing experiment to maintain and exceed a safe environment and showcase Traverse City as a place to escape and create lifelong memories.
A year of ever-changing restrictions forced hospitality leaders to be more creative and sophisticated than ever before. They are running leaner and smarter. They have found ways to sustain jobs and keep their dreams alive.
There is a collective shift in hospitality in our region. An evolution to ‘quality over quantity.’ Don’t get me wrong, pre-pandemic Traverse City was already a quality vacation destination. But today, business owners are collaborating with customers and deliberately working to create more meaningful and memorable experiences. By slowing down and honoring each visitor, customers find greater fulfillment and businesses are more profitable.
This new way of experiencing Traverse City is likely to remain for years to come. Business leaders will permanently shift their business models and embrace a more immersive, personalized approach.
Our hospitality community’s ability to adapt has allowed us to recover more quickly than other destinations. Our wide-open spaces have given us opportunities that other destinations can only dream of.
That being said, we are not out of the woods yet.
The region is hemorrhaging lost revenue with restrictions to meetings, weddings, conventions and large gatherings. This business segment essentially has been shuttered with the loss of tens of millions of dollars. Attractions like the Great Wolf Lodge waterpark have been closed for months. These dollars are lost forever — we cannot get them back. It is business that normally gives us an economic surge during the slower seasons.
Full recovery will only happen with vaccinations, safety protocols and getting back to the basics of hospitality.
- Vaccinations: Consumer confidence with travel and hospitality is directly correlated to vaccination rates. The Traverse City area has exceeded expectations with vaccinations and the state is on track to have a high vaccination rate. The speed of the vaccination process will directly impact the speed of recovery.
- Safety: It is easy to get complacent as vaccination rates increase. Maintaining a high level of hygiene and sanitation will be critical to prevent future business shutdowns and increased restrictions. Further, travelers feel safer going to destinations that still enforce safety protocols.
- Back to hospitality basics: One in six jobs in the region is in some way tied to tourism. It is a key driving force behind the area’s economy. Understand that every visitor can take their business elsewhere. We are in global competition. Our natural resources and bountiful agriculture will lure many people to our region. But it’s the personal interaction with our community that drives positive word-of-mouth and converts a single visit to an annual tradition.
Above everything else, we will be remembered by the warmth of our people. Once our guests experience the people of Traverse City, they will appreciate that this truly is a pretty great place.
