TRAVERSE CITY — When much of the COVID-collared country slowed to a snail’s pace last spring, or stopped altogether, one northern Michigan manufacturer broke into a sprint, while another kept a brisk pace, all its own.
“Because of the huge demand for crowd control and social distancing during the pandemic, our sales went up 35 percent, practically overnight,” said Maree Russo Mulvoy, president and CEO of M R Products, a Thompsonville-based manufacturer of plastic chains and related items.
“Until then, we’d shipped within 48 hours of getting an order. At the highest point last summer, we hired 45 more people, we had a backlog of four weeks … (with) about 115 employees, but now we have stabilized at about 85.
“Production-wise last year we closed on New Year’s Day, but didn’t close again until Thanksgiving Day,” she said. “Our production is working, 24/7.”
With pandemic-related operational limitations set down for theme parks, bars, restaurants, theaters and other entertainment venues, some recreational vehicle experts say they’ve seen increased traffic because more and more people simply want to get away — to anywhere they can.
One such company keeping pace is Stromberg Carlson Products, Inc., a family-owned Traverse City business that fills the needs of the RV aftermarket; products that include fifth wheel tailgates, handrails, steps, base pads, bike racks, ladders, shower rods, jacks, cargo storage containers and more.
“I would give us an ‘A’ on manufacturing and fill rates — keeping our customers supplied and product moving,” said President Robert C. Brammer Jr. “I would give us a ‘D’ on human resources — for stress caused to employees meeting our customer demands.
Changing goals
“We have worked overtime (since) June, when our industry rose like a phoenix. Our employees support us, but it’s always at a cost. Our goals this year are to more gracefully handle our customers needs, balanced with our employees needs. If we don’t, it will catch up to us, one way or another. You can’t have the same systems when your company is a certain size, then grow substantially and remain in those systems.”
The company’s customers include the National Guard and a growing roster of hospitals that use Mr. Chain safety wares at their drive-through COVID testing sites. Mr. Chain is M R Product’s trade name. To say the company sells its primary product one link at a time is an understatement.
“The New York City Transit Authority bought at least 12 miles of chain to separate drivers from passengers,” said Mulvoy, “Chrysler-Fiat installed our chain and stanchions at several of their plants to separate people. We have since sold to restaurants, schools, medical offices, retail stores and other small businesses.
“Our business is 75 percent chain sales, and we sell 20 colors and seven sizes, but by far the most popular product we sell is yellow two-inch plastic chain.”
Mulvoy said her company buys virgin high-density polyethylene material in railroad car quantities, 180 thousand pounds at a time. Made in the Gulf region of the U.S., those materials are used to make about 90 percent of the company’s products.
“The biggest news for the company is that we are adding 35,000 square feet of space that will double (our size),” she said. “This expansion is going on right now, and we expect it to be done by late spring.
“We have 15 injection molding machines, plus an extrusion line. When our expansion is completed, we’ll add three more molding machines and a larger extruder. There are also work stations for assembly, and packing.
“We’re always busier in the summer and fall since our products are often used outdoors,” said Mulvoy. “We’ll probably increase by about 20 people in 2021. It’s hard to separate how much growth we might have had without this pandemic, but I do think we would have had momentum even without it. And that’s because we have a pretty aggressive sales team.”
Employees in short supply
For Stromberg Carlson, increased unemployment benefits and governmental stimulus allowances made it hard for some businesses to hire enough employees, said Brammer.
“That was the reason for our overtime last summer,” he said. “We could not fill positions, we had to work with what we had. Once the federal stimulus ran out, we began having workers come in and apply, and getting placed in our shop.
“We pay well, with great benefits, for anyone motivated to work. We currently have a great crew, but we’re still looking for four or five more to prepare for the heavy months of April through August.
“I’m still loving what we are doing,” said Brammer. “We’re bringing many new products to market each year, and striving to be a better business each year. Goals keep you motivated.”
A changing market
For all the pandemic restrictions, said Brammer, something positive did come out of the experience.
“If you can work remotely under COVID, then why not work remotely from where you want to be,” said Brammer. “I was on a call with the RV Industry Associate for committee work … a new survey shows RV ownership for 18-54-year-olds is 51 percent, and 55 and older is 49 percent.
“I’m thinking, and so is the rest of the committee, that COVID caused a swing from an older-based industry, to a much younger-based industry. Something like 80 percent or more of the younger owners camped and enjoyed the outdoors, as kids, with their parents.”
Pandemic setbacks aside, Brammer said small businesses work “... because of the care (we) give each other.”
“It’s important to not lose track of that,” he said. “I’m not saying we ignored it, but over the past year a lot has been revealed we can be better at. We can hire better, train better, and create a better environment for our employees.
“I’m a sales and marketing guy,” said Brammer. “Admittedly, my attention is on my customers and what we can do for them. But without a great crew inside of Stromberg, 2021 is the year (for) inward looking and grooming. Honestly, that’s just as exciting as our outward growth.”
