TRAVERSE CITY — The idea of using internet video for doctor visits has been talked about for years. Telehealth became widespread reality in 2020.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, a routine chat with a doctor usually involved a drive and a waiting room. Coronavirus and associated social distancing guidelines changed that.
“We were laying out our strategy for all of telehealth” a year ago, said Chelsea Szfranski, Munson system director of digital health. “And then COVID hit and everything changed very quickly.”
Televisits increased in 2020 for the obvious reason that meeting in person suddenly became unwise — because of the way coronavirus can be transmitted. A second reason is that the government relaxed rules that previously had limited remote consultations.
“Pre-COVID, there were a lot of federal restrictions on the ability to provide video visits to patients in their home,” Szfranski said. “You really had to be in a clinic and doing a video visit with another provider for that to be reimbursed by Medicare and a lot of commercial payers. So it just wasn’t first on our list. But we realized, with COVID, it would be a good opportunity to keep people out of the clinics, keep our practice and our patients safe.
“The federal government relaxed a lot of those restrictions and allowed us to then expand, very quickly, video visits in our practices. We went from doing, really, no video visits, to implementing a video visit platform.”
The change from in-office to remote visits was just as quick at many medical practices across northern Michigan.
Sudden change
“We converted almost immediately,” said Gail Eminhizer, practice administrator at Digestive Health Associates, which has offices in the Copper Ridge Surgical Center. “We flipped the switch and we went full steam ahead.”
“Within two days of the first shutdown, we were up and running on telehealth visits and doing everyone by telehealth the first several months, unless it was with a true emergency. We were able to implement very quickly, almost overnight,” she said.
Visual communications technology has been available for years, and the health care industry has shown interest.
“It’s always been kind of lurking in the corners, this telehealth,” said Dr. Joan M. Griner, who practices with Associates in Dermatology in Traverse City.
“Dermatology, particularly — my specialty — is very oriented toward visual interaction. So you would think a computer-based, photo-based interaction could be very helpful. But it was never something that insurance would pay you to do.”
“We live in a rural community, where people are driving an hour, two hours, to get to see their doctor. They can see their primary care person more closely, but the specialists are two hours away.”
Two years ago, Griner participated in a study that tested remote consultations, but the project stalled because insurance wouldn’t pay for such visits.
Regulatory changes
“With the pandemic, it became a necessity. Ultimately, it was the government that stepped up and said, “Yes, we want physicians to be able to provide this service so we can keep people safe at home. And Medicare agreed to pay for telehealth options. And the commercial insurance companies followed suit. That really helped drive this uptick in telehealth.”
Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. saw dramatic growth telehealth Services in the communities it serves, ranging from Shelby to Ludington to Traverse City.
More than 20-percent of NMHSI patients now use telehealth services, which weren’t even an option for them a year ago.
“It has made things a lot easier for patients and providers,” said Family Nurse Practitioner Amanda Allen, who recently joined the Ludington healthcare clinic for NMHSI. “Telehealth is not going away. It’s going to be the new normal. It’s very cost effective and allows us to keep our sick and elderly people at home.”
Priority Health on Jan. 1 launched MyPriority Telehealth PCP insurance plans, designed for consumers who seek health coverage that is virtual-first and are comfortable with online interactions with providers.
Munson has made heavy use of telehealth technology during the pandemic.
“Last spring, in the height of the shutdown, we were doing about 50 to 60 percent of all of our visits either video or phone. That was our peak,” Szfranski said. “We ended the year at about 25 percent of our visits being done virtually.”
By late March, that figure had dwindled to an average of between 15 and 20 percent of visits, she said, across all Munson practices. Some specialties are making heavy use of remote technology, while other types of medicine can’t use it much at all.
The future of telehealth
Discussions about the long-term use of televisits are in the early stages, said Szfranski, but she believes 15 to 25 percent of primary care visits could be routinely conducted remotely in coming years.
Associates in Dermatology a year ago was using telehealth regularly. But it proved a bit tricky in practice because it depended heavily on the photographic skill of the patient. A blurred image of a rash might not be sufficient for a doctor to make a diagnosis.
“We found it to be super helpful in some instances, but it’s not an absolute replacement for an in-office practice,” Griner said.
Acne treatment follow-ups for teens tend to work well as televisits, she said. Full-body skin exams, which can find problems like skin cancer, must be done in the office.
Key during the last year has been the decision of Medicare and other insurers to pay for televisits.
“It’s awesome that insurance can pay for it,” said Griner. “That’s really the only reason could do it from a business standpoint.”
It’s unclear if companies will continue to be receptive to telehealth after the pandemic winds down.
“That goes back to who’s in the government’s ear,” Griner said. “I know the oncologists do a lot of their visits by telehealth now, so I would imagine their medical societies are probably lobbying Congress to make sure this becomes a more permanent solution. I think rural health care communities would also hopefully be lobbying.”
As the pandemic is brought under control and the federally declared public health emergency officially ends, it’s possible the temporary loosening of long-standing limits on televisits also will end.
“Munson, and health care in general,” Szafranski said, “is trying to advocate and provide awareness that we need some of those to be put in place long-term so we can continue to use virtual visits.”
Telehealth advantages
Televisits provide clear advantages to both providers and clients.
“There have been a lot of benefits we’ve seen from virtual visits,” Szafranski said. “On the patient end, they don’t have to drive into a clinic and sit in a waiting room. They just get right on the video, so it’s really convenient. Definitely during COVID, for our practices, it helps, even if we can convert a third of the visits to virtual, that’s less people in the clinic that you have to manage, disinfect after every visit.”
Digestive Health Associates practitioners view 2020’s use of televisits as a success.
“It’s worked smoothly,” said Eminhizer. “As with everything, there were some glitches. We’ve had to convert some to just telephone visits, because some people struggle with the technology.”
“If the patient is having technical problems, then we can revert to a telephone call,” Eminhizer said. “It’s still a legitimate visit type. It doesn’t always give us all the answers — it’s easier if you can see the person. But we’re able to move forward.”
Before the pandemic, four providers typically were seeing patients in the Digestive Health Associates office at any one time. In normal years, each doctor usually spends half a day in the office consulting with patients, the other half of the day downstairs at Copper Ridge performing clinical procedures.
A year into the pandemic, the practice now is limited to just two providers in the office at any one time. The other two work remotely doing televisits.
“I don’t know how long this will continue, but I expect at least for the next six months,” said Eminhizer.
The future
Even when the pandemic officially ends, televisits aren’t likely to disappear.
“I don’t see this ever going back now. Our providers like it, it’s convenient for them, patients love it,” Eminhizer said.
Given the option of a televisit or in-office visit, most patients prefer the telehealth option, she said.
“We draw our patient population from a good portion of northern Michigan. If you live anywhere outside of Traverse City, unless you have another reason to go into Traverse City — other appointments or shopping to do — most people would rather be at home.”
Griner said Associates in Dermatology already has transitioned back to mostly in-office visits, though its practitioners still make some use of televisits.
Nationally, remote technology leaped to the forefront in 2020.
“It’s fair to say that telemedicine was in its infancy prior to the pandemic, but it’s come of age this year,” Murray Aitken of the data firm IQVIA, which tracks the impact, told the Associated Press.
In the depths of the coronavirus shutdown, telehealth accounted for more than 40 percent of primary care visits for patients with traditional Medicare, up from a tiny 0.1 percent sliver before the public health emergency. As the government’s flagship health care program, Medicare covers more than 60 million people, including those age 65 and older, and younger disabled people.
A recent poll of older adults by the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation found that more than seven in 10 are interested in using telehealth for follow-ups with their doctor, and nearly two out of three feel comfortable with video conferences.
But privacy was an issue, especially for those who hadn’t tried telehealth. The poll found 27 percent of older adults who had not had a telemedicine visit were concerned about privacy, compared with 17 percent of those who tried it.
Those who tried telehealth weren’t completely sold, according to IQVIA. About 4 in 5 were concerned the doctor couldn’t physically examine them, and 64 percent worried the quality wasn’t as good.
