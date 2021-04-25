TRAVERSE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic delivered lingering financial pain — and a series of much-needed doses of financial relief.
Some northwest Lower Michigan residents struggled to make ends meet in 2020. Others, bolstered by supplemental unemployment benefits, took in more money than usual because of supplemented unemployment benefits.
Some businesses struggled as stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements sliced deeply into their bottom lines. Some businesses and nonprofits snagged grants and loans that helped them make lease payments and keep workers on the payroll.
The federal government in 2020 pumped a huge amount of money
into the pockets consumers and businesses. Efforts to keep the economy rolling so far have kept many businesses chugging along despite the drag of coronavirus.
Efforts to support business in northwest Lower Michigan originated from several sources, including:
- Expanded unemployment benefits delivered money directly to people forced by the pandemic to stay home for .
- In the five-county region, 3,916 Paycheck Protection Program loans — many of which potentially may be forgiven, effectively converting them into grants — brought nearly $350 million to locally based companies in 2020.
- Economic Injury Disaster Loans in 2020 injected more than $11 million into the five-county region.
- Regional donations from various sources, funneled through Venture North Funding and Development, delivered $503,000 in grants to area small businesses in 2020.
An unusual year
“Like everybody else, we were in a very unique situation last year. We had so many businesses that were mandated to shut down,” said Laura Galbraith, executive director of Venture North Funding & Development.
The organization was created to manage seed money that cycles through revolving loan funds: As business loans are repaid, the money is recycled into new loans to other businesses.
Venture North created a Regional Resiliency Fund early in 2020 to help small businesses with nine or fewer employees survive the COVID-19 pandemic. The program launched in May 2020 with a $200,000 award from the Consumers Energy Foundation. The foundation made an additional $50,000 award in September.
Through 2020, other funding sources bolstered the Regional Resiliency Fund.
Local community foundations chipped in: Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation, Petoskey-Harbor Springs Community Foundation, Leelanau Township Community Foundation, Manistee Community Foundation. The effort also received funding from the DTE Energy Foundation and Cherryland Electric Cooperative, Fifth Third Bank, TCF, Huntington Bank and individual community members.
All told, the Regional Resiliency Fund in 2020 distributed $503,000 to 200 companies.
More grants coming
The Consumers Energy Foundation contributed another $200,000 in March 2021 to help fund a new round of grants this spring. Galbraith said Venture North has begun fundraising efforts, already has added another $100,00 to the pot, and hopes to be able to grant a total of $500,000 this year.
A wide range of businesses have benefitted from the grants. The need has evolved as the pandemic has dragged on.
“At first, it was truly urgent need,” said Galbraith. “Businesses were mandated to close, some couldn’t access PPP or other funding sources. But as year progressed, we found there were many small businesses that were adapting and needing funds for outdoor furniture or possibly shifting to online sales.”
Manistee’s Conservatory of Dance is an example of one business that has received grants from more than one source to remain in operation.
It received one grant through a program administered by Networks Northwest and another, for $5,000, through Venture North’s Regional Resiliency Program.
The grants “helped pay for rent and utilities, most importantly paying our teachers,” said Shelli Golembiewski, co-owner of Conservatory of Dance.
She and co-owner Tarah Fancher bought the business seven years ago.
“We, both of us, grew up dancing in classes since the beginning of the business back in 1991,” Golembiewski said. “We were little 5-year-olds in dance class at that time. And then grew up there and took it over once we were old enough.”
They had to shutter the studio for much of 2020, but now are dancing back into action.
“We had been shut down for a good part of the year last year,” she said. “We tried to pivot and did some sort of Zoom dance classes, which worked for a little while — but it just wasn’t quite the same.”
The studio reopened in the fall, but at a 50 percent cut to the conservatory’s normal student load of 180.
Grants offer assistance
“We’ve taken a big hit,” Golembiewski said. “We’re doing OK, with the grants we’ve received and cutting costs. We’re doing fair.”
Regional Resiliency Program grants in Manistee County, which totaled $40,000, were funded by a combination of a $20,000 award from the Manistee Industrial Development Corporation, a $10,000 grant from the Manistee County Community Foundation through its Community Response Fund, and $10,000 through the Regional Resiliency Program.
The Manistee IDC is a 62-year-old nonprofit coordinating county’s participation in the Regional Resiliency Program, which is administered by Venture North Funding and Development.
A separate program, the Northwest Small Business Survival Grant Collaborative, granted a total of $2.375 million to 181 companies and nonprofits in 2020. The average grant was for $13,122.
According to a release from Networks Northwest, the Small Business Survival Grants funding through the Michigan Strategic Fund and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation was for “small businesses that experienced a significant financial hardship due to the COVID-19 emergency ‘gatherings and face mask order’ issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in December 2020.”
The collaborative consists of Networks Northwest, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance, Northwest Michigan Works!, Northwest Small Business Development Center, Traverse Connect, Alliance for Economic Success and Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce. The collaborative reviewed nearly 800 applications for grants of up to $20,000 each.
Art’s Tavern received a grant from the collaborative for $15,000, as did the Music House Museum, North Peak Brewing, the Traverse Symphony Orchestra and The Cabbage Shed. The Traverse City Elks Lodge #323 received $20,000, as did Yen Yoga & Fitness, Mode’s Bum Steer and the Women’s Resource Center for the Grand Traverse Area. Carlson’s Fishery got a $10,000 grant, as did Buckley Roadside Bar Inc., Boon Country Store and Northern Michigan Equine Therapy.
CARES Act
On Friday, March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) created, among many other things, the Paycheck Protection Program. The PPP was a $350 billion aid package designed to support our nation’s small businesses most affected by the pandemic. Since that time, funding for the program has almost tripled to $953 Billion.
As of March 28, 2021, the PPP had $734 billion in approved lending, according to a release from U.S., Rep. Jack Bergman. That’s 8,728,494 loans by 5,476 lenders across the nation.
More than 5,300 businesses and non-profits in northwest Lower Michigan received CARES Act Loan funding via the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans in 2020. The loan totaled about $515 million, which translates to about $4,200 per employee.
And the government continues to give.
President Joe Biden on March 30 signed into law the Paycheck Protection Program Extension Act of 2021. It extends the previous March 31, 2021 deadline by two months and provides an additional 30 days for the U.S. Small Business Administration to process loans submitted prior to the new May 31, 2021 deadline.
The program hasn’t been without problems. As of the end of March, about 50,000 PPP loans were still bogged down with error code issues.
As of the end of March, about $72 billion remained available in the PPP.
Financial loss still looms
About 40 percent of Americans said they’re still feeling the financial impact of the loss of a job or income within their household as the economic recovery remains uneven one year into the coronavirus pandemic.
A poll released in March by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research provided evidence that the pandemic has been devastating for some Americans, while leaving others virtually unscathed or even in better shape — at least when it comes to their finances. The outcome often depended on the type of job a person had and their income level before the pandemic.
The pandemic has particularly hurt Black and Latino households, as well as younger Americans, some of whom are now going through the second major economic crisis of their adult lives.
The poll showed that about half of Americans say they have experienced at least one form of household income loss during the pandemic, including 25 percent who have experienced a household layoff and 31 percent who say someone in the household was scheduled for fewer hours. Overall, 44 percent said their household experienced income loss from the pandemic that is still having an impact on their finances.
The poll results are consistent with recent economic data. Roughly 745,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits the week of Feb. 22, according to the Labor Department, and roughly 18 million Americans remain on the unemployment rolls.
Thirty percent of Americans say their current household income is lower than it was when the pandemic began, while 16 percent say it is higher and 53 percent say there’s been no change. About half of those who experienced any form of household income loss during the pandemic say their current household income is lower than it was.
The AP-NORC poll of 1,434 adults was conducted Feb. 25-March 1 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population.
