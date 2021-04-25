BENZONIA — Chris Varenhorst’s voice softened. His response, quick and resolute, had been burnished with a lifetime of dreams and sacrifice.
“Spiritually, it’s 11 years old,” Varenhorst said of his Benzonia business, Eclipse Communications. “(In actuality), it’s about four years old. I’ve operated two companies for about 11 years and Eclipse is the continuation of my first company in Benzie County and Manistee County areas.”
Born in Ludington — he graduated from high school there in 2000 — the full-time information technologist and never-enough-time for blacksmithing hobbyist has lived in Benzie County for 15 years.
“Currently, (Eclipse Communications) is classified as fixed-point microwave, but there will be some fiber offerings coming up … to the greater rural areas,” said Varenhorst, who earned a Bachelor Degree in Information and Security from Baker College. “Bear Lake, Benzonia, Beulah, Honor, Frankfort, Elberta, Onekama and Arcadia are the primary areas we’re in currently.
“Our prime objective is deployment of communications infrastructure in what are called unserved, or underserved areas: unserved meaning the area does not have broadband service; underserved meaning there’s some broadband available in the area, but there aren’t multiple companies offering services in the area. Our focus is to provide activity options to people out in rural areas that do not have access to those same connections that people do in town.
“Fixed-point microwave is not cellular or satellite in nature, at all,” said Varenhorst. “In terms of fixed-point microwave, we operate several towers and relays in the area which are distribution points to people who are within range of distribution points — and that means installing a radio, or an antenna, on someone’s property, running a cable into their house, and then connecting to their private network.
“We’re distributing in wireless format from a lot of different points in our operating area, which is pretty much being expanded on a monthly basis.”
With eight employees and several hundred customers in Benzie and Manistee counties, Varenhorst said the company has plans to initiate a fiber-to-home prototype project in four Benzie County locations in this calendar year, while it continues to deliver its broadband services to as many customers — rural and residential — as possible.
“It’s the right timing, we have the right team, we have the right technology and we have tremendous support,” he said. “It’s been phenomenal to commit to these types of obligations. It’s been very rewarding to work on.
“It’s also, very much appreciated from the standpoint of those who seek larger or more complex challenges, that we have a substantial challenge to work on that requires a real commitment. I can speak for our entire team that it’s something we are very serious and very dedicated towards the objectives that are manifold for pretty much everyone out there when it comes to broadband.
“It’s not like it was 15 years ago where you could just buy a satellite connection, or even a dial-up connection — the education, workplace, socioeconomic, healthcare — there’s implications for everyone out there, and we very much enjoy what we do as a team. I, myself, this is more than my full-time lifestyle that I’ve had for over a decade now.
“There’s a great deal of people living here who need a solution to broadband, who need service, so that’s been our goal,” he said. “It’s been special and unique for us to be where we’re at, to be really agile in responding to those people who need Internet service.”
More information is available at eclipse-communications.com; 2532 Benzie Hwy #9710, Benzonia; 231-421-6279.
