TRAVERSE CITY — Sometimes you need to give the people what they want.
When Mayank and Minal Patel bought Deering’s Market on Barlow Street six months ago, they continued to operate the store’s kitchen. They kept the menu of American food with a few Indian dishes.
But the people wanted more — and the Patels gave it to them.
The Indian couple expanded the menu significantly a week ago to create Mom’s Kitchen at Deering’s Market. The menu now features six different appetizers, nine vegetable curries, four meat curries, three breads and four different rice offerings. There are even three Indian drinks — lassi, chai and handmade coffee — offered inside the store.
“As people asked, we expanded,” Mayank Patel said. “They told us if we expanded, they would keep coming in.”
“They wanted more Indian food and the curries,” Minal Patel added. “They like it.”
Jon and Lisa Sluis on Thursday noticed the menu offered many more options during a lunchtime visit. The couple ate in, sitting at the largest of the three tables at the back of the store.
“I like places like this,” Jon Sluis said. “You get the authentic food. It’s a local hidden spot. It’s fun to try different places and different food.”
“There’s not a lot of different variety in northern Michigan,” Lisa Sluis added. “I do (like Indian food). We just don’t get too much of an opportunity to have it up here.”
The Patels heard a similar refrain from
“As people asked, we expanded. They told us if we
expanded, they would keep coming in.” Mayank Patel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.