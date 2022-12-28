NORTHPORT — Instead of planning for the end of 2022, the Mitten Brewing Company Northport has designs on the spring of 2023.
General manager Dan Frank announced Dec. 21 that the brewery at 112 W. Nagonaba St. — located right behind the village Christmas tree — received a lease extension for another year just 10 days before a planned New Year’s Eve going away party.
“It’s officially now a celebration party,” Frank said of the bash beginning at 10:30 p.m. on the final day of 2022. “It’s still going to be off the chains.”
Landlord Karl Wizinsky presented Mitten Brewing Company co-owners Chris Andrus and Max Trierweiler with a signed one-year lease extension on Dec. 20. Frank announced on Facebook a day later the brewery would be open for at least another year in the heart of downtown Northport.
“I’ll be honest, it’s a little bittersweet,” Frank said. “It’s great for the community and it’s great for us. I’m cautiously optimistic.
“Even though it may not be a perfect solution, it buys us time which is what we needed above all else.”
“It was a Christmas miracle,” Andrus said. “It really was. It’s a sigh of relief all the way around.”
Wizinsky, who is part of a lawsuit against the Northport Village Council, said the initial decision to not renew the lease had nothing to do with the business being run there.
“The Mitten has been a great tenant, but this is not about the Mitten,” Wizinsky said, declining to go into more detail at this time about the lawsuit.
Both Andrus and Wizinsky credited community members behind the scenes advocating to keep Mitten Brewing Company open in Northport for at least another year.
Andrus singled out New Bohemian Café and Omena Bay Country Store co-owner Kevin Murphy and Ann Marie Mitchell of Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors with leading the effort.
Andrus said Murphy, originally from Grand Rapids, was the one who told him about the Northport Brewing Company being available in 2016. Murphy had operated the Earth, Wind & Fryer food truck at the brewery and contacted Andrus about the possibility of opening another Mitten Brewing Company in Leelanau County.
Based in Grand Rapids, Mitten Brewing Company also has locations in Rockford and Saugatuck.
“We’re happy to be presented with (the extension),” Andrus said. “That’s all we wanted in the first place when we started negotiating back in the fall. We ended up exactly where we hoped to be.”
“I’m very pleased,” Wizinsky said. “Many people in the community worked to make that happen.”
Andrus said he would have liked to have signed “a 4- to 5-year lease in a perfect world,” but that until Wizinsky’s unresolved legal issues with the Northport village are cleared up, that’s may not happen.
“The biggest thing for us was keeping our team members’ jobs in place,” Andrus said. “We always wanted to stay open in Northport.”
Especially since the brewery is located where Waukazoo and Nagonaba streets meet. Frank said everything in the village is just around the corner to the Mitten.
“It’s perfect,” Frank said. “It’s right in the middle of town. The location is absolutely spot on with where we want to be.”
Mitten Brewing Company opened in Northport in July of 2016, Frank said. Wizinsky was part of the Northport Brewing Company, which operated in the space from 2014 to 2016.
Wizinsky said the partnership fell apart when the head brewer left the business for another job. Andrus and Trierweiler were part of Frank said was a “seamless transition” to the new business thanks to their industry connections.
Frank said most of the beer sold in Northport is produced in Grand Rapids and trucked up to Northport. He said the Northport facility does some small batches on site.
Patrons in Northport order at the bar because there is no table service. Frank said he and Tricia Fortin are the lone year-round employees with another two joining the staff for the busy summer months.
When the initial announcement was made on Facebook, Frank was quick to “make three things abundantly clear” about the business.
“This was not our desire, and we did everything we could to reach an equitable renewal agreement with our landlord,” the announcement said. “This was not a failure of business. In fact, this year has been one of our most successful yet.
“We are still planning to host all 2022 village holiday events as planned.”
The public was quick to respond to the Oct. 12 post as well as the Dec. 21 announcement it was remaining open. Andrus said Mitten Brewing hoped to sell 144 of the Mitten Brewing Company T-shirts as a fundraiser, but sold more than 300.
When it seemed like Mitten Brewing Company would have to move, Frank said the owners looked at other locations in the area.
“We’ve been looking for quite awhile,” Frank said in November. “Unfortunately there’s nothing in the area that would fit what we need, that wouldn’t cost a small fortune to renovate. We’ve been looking, but there isn’t anything to be found.
“We’d also love to stay in Northport. We built something here.”
Frank said the Northport business will close for a few months in 2023 for some reorganization and some needed upgrades and upkeep of the building. Frank said an announcement will be made on Facebook for when Mitten Brewing Company Northport will reopen in the spring.
Until then, there’s a little matter of a New Year’s Eve party.
