LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration launched a new COVID-19 workplace safety website.
The website www.Michigan.gov/COVIDWorkplaceSafety includes MIOSHA-issued guidelines, posters for employees and customers, fact sheets, educational videos and a reopening checklist for businesses reopening.
The guidelines are to assist industries reopening including construction, manufacturing, offices, research laboratories, restaurants and bars, retail and outpatient healthcare.
According to the press release, the website also provides information on "how employers create and make available to employees and customers, a written exposure control plan which includes exposure determination and outlines measures that will be taken to prevent employee exposure to COVID-19."
The MIOSHA advises employees to continue washing hands regularly, maintaining social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces and tools and to stay home from work if sick, avoid face touching and to practice self-screening.
MIOSHA has a new safety and health hotline available at 855-723-3219. Health and safety concerns in the workplace can be reported to www.michigan.gov/MIOSHAcomplaint.
More information about MIOSHA is available at www.Michigan.gov/MIOSHA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.