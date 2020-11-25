From Staff Reports
LANSING — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is enhancing inspection efforts in the construction and manufacturing sectors, according to a release.
MIOSHA will emphasize workplace safety with two State Emphasis Programs “to ensure compliance with workplace safety rules helping to mitigate COVID-19 transmission,” the release stated. The SEPs will remain in effect through Feb. 8.
Increased enforcement is designed to protect employees.
“Our goal is to educate before we regulate, and by MIOSHA increasing their presence in these industries where we see outbreaks, we can better ensure employers are following the MIOSHA Emergency Rules,” Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan said in the release. “We must remain vigilant to guarantee that Michigan’s businesses can stay open, workers can keep working, and we can continue to see economic recovery.”
According to the release, Michigan workplace requirements for construction and manufacturing were formulated according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. Michigan.gov/COVIDworkplacesafety requirements include:
- Daily health screenings of employees and contractors
- Isolating those with symptoms and quarantining close contacts
- Requiring employees to wear face coverings
- Implementing enhanced cleaning protocols when employees/the public become sick
- Compliance with social distancing
- Ensuring employees have and use a preparedness and response plan
MIOSHA will conduct random enforcement inspections at construction sites and manufacturing businesses. Citations and penalties up to $7,000 may be issued.
“Certain safeguards must be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety and health of all hardworking Michiganders,” MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman said in the release.
The MIOSHA Consultation Education and Training consultants are available to assist employers. The CET Division can be reached at (517) 284-7720 or 800-866-4674. Questions about workplace safety can contact the new MIOSHA hotline at 855-723-3219.
Workplace health and safety concerns can be reported to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAcomplaint.
