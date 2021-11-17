VIENNA, Virginia — A Traverse City-based company was saluted as one of the best employers for veterans.
ATLAS Space Operations was one of eight businesses based in Michigan named to the 2021 Best for Vets list of employers by Military Times. ATLAS Space Operations was ranked No. 133 nationally in the list of the 161 best employers for veterans.
The company’s website (www.atlasground.com), includes a ‘Military & Veterans’ tab under the ‘Company’ section. The link details ATLAS’ commitment to veterans, including a specific Veteran Recruitment and Hiring Program and working directly With Veteran Transition Assistance Programs.
Kerrie Kornexl has worked for ATLAS Space Operations for three years. Both she and her husband, Robert, worked in the Armed Forces before coming to Traverse City.
“I always say that I work with many bright, talented, and dedicated people, regardless of their veteran status,” Kornexl said in a release announcing the award. “I appreciate our company’s culture and this recognition backs up what I know to be true.”
“It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitment to veterans, but at ATLAS we feel like we’re the lucky ones,” Retired Air Force general and Chief Strategy Officer Mike Carey said in the release. “Our team is made stronger by our veteran cohort due to the experience and common background that they share. Diversity of experience makes every team stronger, and we know that veterans are a secret ingredient in the recipe of great teams.”
ATLAS received 2021 Silver recognition from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. Of its employees at ATLAS, 40 percent are veterans and the company has hired six veterans since 2019, according to its website.
“Founded by veterans in 2015, ATLAS Space Operations proudly supports and employs our nation’s veterans,” its website said. “The shared values, integrity and relentless work ethic are just a few of the key traits veterans bring to the civil sector. Combine that with their understanding of the team mentality make those who have served our country the perfect fit for ATLAS Space Operations.
“Our commitment to providing opportunities to military veterans isn’t something we take lightly. We have found that veterans possess the skills a young, agile company like ATLAS need to further push the boundaries of space communications.”
The top employer for veterans in Michigan was Consumers Energy. The utility company ranked 20th in the country.
“We want our veterans to know that their service to our country has not gone unnoticed, that they have transferrable skills and experience to enable them to be successful,” Amber Fogarty, manager of Strategic Pipeline Talent Programs at Consumers Energy, said in a release. “We are very excited to see the bright future these veterans will have within our company.”
Michigan had five other companies in the top 100 nationally. General Motors, LLC was 25th, followed by Kellogg Company (41), Rocket Mortgage (43), Strategic Staffing Solutions (78) and Ford Motor Company (92). Joining ATLAS Space Operations on the list of Michigan companies was Conlan Tire Transportation at No. 161.
The complete list is available at bestforvets2021.militarytimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.