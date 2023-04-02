TRAVERSE CITY — Diced pears in a thick syrup spoon-fed from a spouse never tasted sweeter.
That was what Shelby Fritz wanted in her body close to the moment her first child was emerging from it.
Six weeks later, the new mother still remembers how those pears served by husband Raymond Fritz tasted as she held on to Dorothea in a return to the place of her birth in Traverse City Tuesday.
“The best part of the whole thing was I got to eat,” Shelby Fritz recalled from that Feb. 11 afternoon. “The pears were so good. I was eating while I was in labor. He was spoon-feeding me sliced pears. That was the best thing on the planet at that moment.”
In addition to being able to eat, it was more important to Shelby and Raymond Fritz where the 6-week-old story was being recalled. Dorothea’s check-up was being done in an examination room, but it wasn’t in a hospital.
The Fritz family of three were inside the new Traverse City Birth Center run by Araya Montero at 882 Cass St. Dorothea Fritz was the first baby birthed or ‘caught’ in the facility that debuted Feb. 1 and resembles a small house much more than a location for girls and boys to make their debut.
Montero, who is president of the Michigan Midwives Association, didn’t think she was going to open The Traverse City Birth Center until the former home of Gilmartin Eye Center became available.
“I didn’t know I was opening a birth center until I got the keys two weeks before,” said Montero, who finished getting the bed together the night before Dorothea Fritz was born.” It was a 5 to 10-year goal. Then this place came up for rent and I had to jump on it, it was such a perfect location.”
While giving birth outside of a hospital isn’t for everyone, Montero is happy northern Michigan has another option available. Montero said recent closures of birth centers in Petoskey and Manistee puts the closest birth center in Mount Pleasant.
“We both want the same outcomes: We want a healthy mother and healthy babies,” Montero said of the low-intervention emphasis of midwifery versus hospital births. “We get to those outcomes in different ways with different philosophies.
“For people that want (the midwife experience), it’s nice to know they have options in Traverse City.”
Montero said Two Hearted Midwifery currently handles three to four births a month split between the Traverse City Birth Center and home births. Montero said most northern Michigan home births cost between $4,000 and $5,500 and she charges $5,500 for the Birth Center, which includes all pre- and post-natal care.
It all started with Dorothea Fritz.
“It was a very nice experience,” Shelby Fritz said of center, which has a separate entrance leading to a bedroom adjacent to a kitchen and bathroom, just behind a sitting area. “It wasn’t stressful. I didn’t have any stress at all.”
It didn’t hurt that Dorothea Fritz first made it known she would be arriving shortly during a visit to the Traverse City Birth Center on Feb. 7. Shelby Fritz was partially dilated during that visit before Dorothea made her presence present four days later, a day before her grandmother’s birthday.
“I was trying to hold her in, but that didn’t happen,” Shelby Fritz joked.
The Fritz family showed up at noon and back home in Traverse City five hours later.
“People get here when they’re in active labor, when they have strong contractions that are close together,” Montero said. “They leave three to four hours later when everyone is stable. I visit them three times the first week in their home, then at two weeks and six weeks.
“I do care for the first six weeks. It’s like giving birth at home, it’s just a home away from home.”
Raymond and Shelby Fritz said they relished having their first child in the setting of the birth center.
“I got to go where I wanted and you don’t get to do that in a hospital,” Shelby Fritz said, noting the birth was announced to family by a picture of the new trio before they left the center.
“It wasn’t constant phone calls and texts,” the new father said of the special time with his wife and daughter.
Montero has been worked in obstetrics for 10 years and been a licensed midwife for half of that.
“There’s a misconception that midwifes don’t do anything medical,” Montero said. “I do sutures, IVs, blood work and refer people for ultrasounds.
“Sometimes things do come up and we transport them to Munson. But we do things independently.”
The American College of Nurse-Midwives website says “midwifery practice as conducted by certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and certified midwives (CMs) is the independent management of women’s health care, focusing particularly on pregnancy, childbirth, the post partum period, care of the newborn, and the family planning and gynecologic needs of women.”
The very word “midwife” comes from the old English word mid “with” wife “Women,” according to the Boston University department of obstetrics and gynecology.
“People have always been with other women when giving birth,” Montero said.
“Midwifes have been around a lot longer than hospital births,” Raymond Fritz added.
The practice of midwifery was traced back to 40,000 B.C., according to the International Confederation of Midwives. Montero said hospital births gained popularity at the turn of the 20th century.
Shelby and Raymond Fritz did go the conventional birthing route during four miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy when the fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus.
The couple consulted with an obstetrician and was told the birth — after fertilization treatments — would cost $7,000 after insurance as a minimum.
“I said, ‘Let’s go see what else there is,’” Shelby Fritz recalled. “I checked into midwifes and my friend has just given birth at home. I called a lot of people and they were all booked up. I called Araya and she said, ‘I’m available.’”
The couple asked the obstetrician to share the medical records with a midwife and was told no. Montero said a lot of Munson Healthcare providers don’t co-care when it comes to births.
“They decided for me when they said they don’t share care,” said Shelby Fritz, who said they had just paid off a Munson medical bill and they were “just not a fan.”
Part of the reason Montero was hustling to get the Traverse City Birth Center open Feb. 1 was she was coming off her own maternity leave. Montero admitted she “was a mess” when two midwives and a doula were part of bringing her daughter into the world on Aug. 31.
She said the experience of the birth of her own child changed the way she approached it.
“It makes me excited to be at other births,” Montero said. “I get to help somebody else the way they helped me.”
