TRAVERSE CITY — The myth about George Washington chopping down a cherry tree and confessing the misdeed has endured for hundreds of years.
And a beer inspired by the tall tale may truly appear on Walmart store shelves next year.
MiddleCoast Brewing Company’s Belgian Style Wit, GW’s Little White Lie, has a chance to land in stores for the retail giant. Founder and Partner Fred Chapman made the pitch for the brewery’s top-selling product June 30 at the eighth annual Walmart Open Call.
Chapman said MiddleCoast should know in September if it made the cut for Walmart’s spring sets, which he said typically begin in February.
“I think it looks real positive,” Chapman said from his home base in Pennsylvania. “I’m a positive guy, but I’m also a realist.
“We should know around September what the spring sets are. They usually plan 3-4 months ahead of when they want it on the shelf.”
“They are certainly being considered for in-store on shelves,” Walmart spokesperson Casey Staheli said from the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Head brewer Deven Larrance said having the top retailer in the U.S. consider a beer “made 100 percent out of this facility” in downtown Traverse City is a big deal.
Walmart was the top retailer in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row according to an April 30 article from Retail Info Systems. Walmart had approximately $556 billion in sales, 14.05 percent of the retail market.
“We’ll see what happens,” Larrance said. “It’s important that Walmart is considering more local brewers. That makes me happy.”
Chapman said he signed up with broker RangeMe to “evaluate goods and services.” He applied for and was selected to Walmart’s Open Call. Chapman said he sent samples of MiddleCoast’s top three sellers, GW’s Little White Lie, Pen Hopper India Pale Ale and the variety pack of its first hard seltzers: TartSweet Cherry, Cranberry Grapefruit and Cucumber Lime.
“I had 20 minutes which is a long time for a major corporation,” Chapman said of the virtual Open Call pitch.
Chapman was also not alone.
More than 900 businesses made pitch presentations to a Walmart or Sam’s Club merchant. The Open Call is for those who “make, grow or assemble products in the U.S.”
“It gives businesses of all sizes to get that big break they’re looking for and get into one of our stores,” Staheli said. “This cohort was the largest one-day open call event in our history.”
Chapman said the MiddleCoast products he presented were received favorably. But GW’s Little White Lie was at the top of the list.
“They indicated to me that they wanted to start with GW’s Little White Lie first,” said Chapman, who said he had to submit paperwork to the retailer by July 14. “It’s Walmart’s intention to lead with that.”
The beer’s tie to the National Cherry Capital was clear and mentioned by Staheli, who said he wasn’t aware in advance of Traverse City’s claim to fame.
The online description of GW’s Little White Lie touts it as a “Belgian Style Wit that is not only easy drinking but will surprise your taste buds with its complexity. A touch of local tart cherry juice rounds out the natural fruit esters and sensual aromas of this beer. Inspired by POTUS #1 and his love of cherries and ales.”
Chapman said he was born in Detroit and raised in Birmingham before living in the Boston area. Chapman currently lives in Pennsylvania, about 15 minutes from where Washington crossed the Delaware River the night of Dec. 25, 1776, to surprise and overwhelm Hessian forces the following morning in Trenton, New Jersey.
“I thought it was a great way to tie everything together,” Chapman said of the story behind the company’s flagship beer. “It played really nicely.”
MiddleCoast Brewing Company, which in May became the master tenant of the building at 329 E. State St., added three 30-barrel fermenters late last summer. Larrance said it allowed MiddleCoast to produce 1,500 barrels in 2020 and is “on pace to match what we did last year” in 2021.
Larrance said MiddleCoast can ramp up to about 4,000 barrels a year out of its downtown Traverse City facility.
Chapman said MiddleCoast products are currently available in seven states (Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland and Connecticut) and Washington, D.C.
He said MiddleCoast beers and seltzers are for sale locally at Tom’s Markets and other retail locations. Chapman said Kroger stores in the Detroit area and 32 Meijer stores mostly on the west side of the state and northern Michigan carry GW’s Little White Lie and Pen Hopper.
Of course, that could all change quickly if Walmart puts GW’s Little White Lie on its shelves in early 2022. At least there is a chance of it happening, Chapman said.
“I tell people all the time, it starts with a conversation,” Chapman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.