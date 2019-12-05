TRAVERSE CITY — A brewery-slash-brewing supplies shop with a small beer-making setup is headed to downtown Traverse City.
Chuck Green co-owns UBrew and Fresh Coast Beer Works with Aaron Spangler, and said they’re headed from their current spot at 3054 Cass Road to Sorrelina’s old home on Park Street — the Italian restaurant moved to new digs on East Front Street in June 2018, as previously reported.
Green and Spangler opened UBrew at its current spot in 2017, Green said. They immediately applied for a microbrewing license and have a 13-seat bar there with six beers on tap.
The new spot should be much nicer, Green said. Fresh Coast Beer Works’ one-barrel brewing system is coming with, and will be expanded in the future.
The current brewing system, while advanced, turns out a modest 31 gallons of beer at a time, Green said. That allows them to experiment with the 75 malts they have on hand.
“Sometimes it works out great, sometimes it doesn’t, but it always tastes good,” he said.
The brewpub will take up two-thirds of the new location, with the remaining third dedicated to UBrew’s home brewing supplies sales and classes, Green said. Those in for a pint will be able to watch as brewers work, like they can at the current location.
Serving food isn’t part of the plan, but people can bring their own food from nearby restaurants, Green said. They’re also partnering with neighboring eateries to deliver.
An opening date isn’t set, Green said. That depends on when the state Liquor Control Commission approves transferring the microbrewing license from one address to the other.
That transfer requires city commission approval, which they recently gave in a 5-2 vote. Commissioners Brian McGillivary and Roger Putman voted against, with both having repeatedly opposed any more drinking establishments coming downtown.
McGillivary said he’s a UBrew customer and acknowledged commissioners will soon get a report with recommendations on downtown drinking establishments.
“But until that comes, I’m going to try to stay consistent and I’m going to reluctantly vote, ‘no,’ against this,” he said.
Mayor Jim Carruthers pointed out Sorrelina used to have a bar at the location, and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said the building has housed one alcohol-serving business or another for many years.
Green said he’s familiar with the debate and thinks UBrew and Fresh Coast Beer Works will be a good fit for the downtown. Plus, Sorrelina used to serve liquor there while his business will only serve beer, he said.
“My take is, we’re not really adding a brewery to the area, we’re just moving it to a better place,” he said. “We’re kind of in an area that doesn’t get a lot of attention. There’s no walking traffic down here, obviously, on South Airport Road and there’s not a whole lot of signage available for us to use.”
