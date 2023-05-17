From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Whether the lake or the beach is your desired destination this summer, better start making plans soon.
AAA — The Auto Club Group is seeing signs that bookings for cruises, tours, hotels and flights is a busy one for the summer travel season.
“Travel demand has come roaring back this summer and we’re already seeing large crowds at popular domestic and international travel destinations,” AAA — The Auto Club Group Vice President for Travel Debbie Haas said in a release. “The recent decision to lift all international travel restrictions will only add to demand.”
About 83% of Michigan residents expect to travel this year and 61% will take a summer vacation, according to a recent AAA travel survey. The same survey from AAA found that about 23% have not finalized summer travel plans.
The most popular summer vacation destinations from the survey were:
- 40% – Lake destinations
- 37% – Beach destinations
- 32% – National/State Park
- 30% – City/major metro destination
- 27% – Theme park
More than 90% of those surveyed plan to travel by car this summer. About 25% of those responding to the AAA survey plan to take a commercial flight, 10% are planning a cruise and 33% will rent a vehicle during a summer trip.
For those taking a commercial flight, AAA offered a couple of tips to make sure things run on time as much as possible.
“To reduce the likelihood of flight delays or cancellations, book a non-stop flight that leaves early in the morning,” the release said. “Arrive at the airport at least two hours early. Download the airline’s mobile app, to receive updates about your flight status.”
AAA — The Auto Club group advises early bookings for cruises and rental cars.
“Summertime sailings are filling up fast,” the release said. “In many cases, travelers are looking at 2024 departures to find the itinerary they want.
“Rental car availability has improved, yet inventory is likely to be tight at airports, due to strong demand. Rates are often more expensive the closer you get to your desired rental date, so book early for the best combination of availability and price.”
For those traveling outside the United States, AAA reported there is a lot of demand. International travel bookings for 2023 are 200% more than the previous year, the release said. International travel also requires a passport and “strong demand and pandemic-related backlogs have led to passport processing delays” from 8-11 weeks to 10-13 weeks, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.