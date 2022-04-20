TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Uncorked celebrates Michigan Wine Month in May at several area wineries.
Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach said in a release that May is the perfect “time to sample the wineries around Traverse City.”
“Thanks to a combination of stunning scenery and award-winning wines, the wineries of the area have become a huge draw for visitors,” Tkach said in the release.
Traverse City Uncorked uses a free mobile passport. Participants can take self-guided wine tours, visiting participating Traverse Wine Coast member locations during the month of May.
Specials like discounts or buy-one-get one deals on wine tastings may be available.
People who check into five wineries can redeem their passport at Traverse City Tourism for a Traverse City Uncorked T-shirt, corkscrew or wine glass — while supplies last. Each participant may obtain their prize from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday or noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Additionally, those staying at participating hotels can register to win a wine-themed vacation in Traverse City. The winner is announced in June.
Several other events take place during Michigan Wine Month, including:
- Traverse Wine Coast Weekend at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa
- Cooking classes at Chateau Chantal
- Rosé All May along the Leelanau Wine Trail
- Michigan Girl Wine Walk at Timber Ridge
Traverse Wine Coast is a collaboration involving more than 40 wineries dedicated to the promotion of the wine industry in the region — particularly on the Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas.
Find full details about Traverse City Uncorked at https://www.traversecity.com/traverse-city-uncorked/.
