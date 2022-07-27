From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gasoline prices posted a decline for the sixth consecutive week, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
But the price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Michigan is still well over the $4 mark, finishing on Sunday at $4.44. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is down 19 cents from July 17 and 65 cents lower than it was at this time last month, but is still $1.16 more than the $3.24 average in July 2021.
The weekly average means Michigan motorists are paying an average of $66 for a full 15-gallon tank of regular unleaded.
The fill-up price is about $15 more than it was in November 2021.
Gasoline demand increased from 8.06 million barrels per day to 8.52 million, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.
The demand rate is 800,000 barrels per day lower than it was in July 2021 and “in line with demand during the middle of July 2020, when COVID-19 measures curbed demand,” the release said.
Some of the most expensive gasoline averages were reported in Traverse City. TC’s average of $4.62 was behind only Marquette’s $4.80, but more costly than Ann Arbor ($4.55).
The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan were reported in Benton Harbor ($4.34), Grand Rapids ($4.38) and Flint ($4.38).
The United States average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.37, a 16 cent decrease from the prior week, according to the AAA release. The national average a month ago was $4.93 while it was $3.16 in July 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages are available at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
