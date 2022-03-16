TRAVERSE CITY — The world of STEM had some real-world applications in Traverse City, thanks to some Michigan Technological University students.
A team of 11 MTU students visited Northwest Education Services Career Tech on March 8 to host a “classroom takeover.” The event was part of a statewide tour “to ignite student creativity” in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts, according to a release from Northwest Ed.
Career Tech students participated in Unboxed Challenges, which are designed to reinforce STEM concepts taught in the classroom at Northwest Ed Career Tech.
Unboxed Challenges are engaging, hands-on activities that reinforce science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts taught in the classroom. The Unboxed Challenges entailed 80 Career Tech high school students being presented with “crates of scenarios and clues” and participating in teams solving “Treasure Hunt” and “Natural Disaster” games over a two-hour period, according to the release.
“Career Tech students and instructors are eager to put their lessons to work, and Unboxed Challenges are an exciting way to test out their classroom learning and really engage by using it firsthand,” Pat Lamb, North Ed assistant superintendent for career and technical education, said in the release. “Our partnership with Michigan Tech provides so many hands-on experiences for students to fine-tune their knowledge and skills — and doing so alongside college-age mentors makes it even more impactful.”
North Ed Career Tech and Michigan Tech partnered in 2020 to create a scholarship award program to expand STEM program learning and exploration.
Career Tech Engineering Academy enrolled students are automatically eligible for a $1,000 annual renewable scholarship at MTU. The MTU Partner Pathway Award program requires students to successfully complete two years at Engineering Academy and enroll at MTU as first-year students.
Michigan Tech’s Center for Educational Outreach developed Unboxed Challenges “as a way to address critical career skills ... including problem-solving, leadership, social influence, flexibility and resilience,” according to the release.
“We recognized the need for hands-on application of what students were learning in the classroom, but in a way that also emphasizes soft skills as they prepare for the workforce, college and beyond,” MTU Center for Educational Outreach Executive Director Cassy Tefft de Munoz said in the release.
“The challenges are meant to shake up the day-to-day routines and spark curiosity about science,” Michigan Tech senior Sierra Williams said in the release. “They also boost kids’ confidence and remind them that putting these skills to use is fun.”
The Natural Disaster challenge tasked students to come to the aid of the community following a severe weather event that left families without access to clean drinking water. The Treasure Hunt challenge had students searching for lost treasure using communication and teamwork.
Student teams were from Career Tech’s Engineering Academy, Precision Machining, Robotics & Automation, and Information Technology programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.