TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission on Friday confirmed that lawsuits have been filed in the Eastern and Western Districts of Michigan federal court against companies in West Virginia, California, Oregon and New York.
The suits claim the companies continue to defy Michigan liquor laws by illegally shipping alcohol directly to consumers.
“These lawsuits filed by Attorney General Dana Nessel on behalf of the Commission serve as an important deterrent against other companies violating the state’s liquor laws and jeopardizing the health, safety, and welfare of Michiganders,” MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi said in a release.
The lawsuits target Lambert’s Vintage Wines, LLC d/b/a Lambert’s Winery; Villa Amorosa d/b/a Castello di Amorosa; Schmidt Family Vineyards, LLC; and Taste Wine, LLC d/b/a Taste Wine Company.
The state delivered letters demanding that the companies cease and desist importing alcohol into Michigan, the release stated, but the companies continued to ship to Michigan customers, violating both the Michigan Liquor Control Code and the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.
Michigan law requires beer and wine to be channeled through MLCC-licensed wholesale entities for distribution to retail locations. In limited instances, a manufacturer may ship wine directly to consumers, but only if it is licensed to do so.
Each year, according to the release, unlicensed companies skirt state laws and import thousands of bottles of wine into Michigan illegally. Such illegal shipments can allow minors to easily obtain alcoholic products, state officials have no effective means to ensure the imported products are safe, and Michiganders lose out on millions in tax revenue, the release stated.
Most shippers stopped their illegal activity after hearing from Nessel’s office, according to the release, either by ceasing shipments to Michigan or by obtaining the necessary liquor license from the MLCC.
“We applaud Attorney General Dana Nessel for her aggressive approach to stopping out-of-state retailers from illegally shipping wine into Michigan,” Spencer Nevins, president of the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association, said in a separate release.
According to data compiled by the MB&WWA, nearly one-third of every bottle of alcohol shipped into Michigan in 2019 was shipped illegally. In total, 2,233,880 bottles of alcohol were shipped into the state in 2019. Of those bottles, 734,365 were shipped illegally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.