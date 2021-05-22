TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Retailers Association’s annual scholarship competition has awarded 26 college students with scholarships totaling $37,500 for the 2021-22 academic year.
The awards are funded by the Michigan Retailers Foundation and contributions from MRA members and other donors, a release stated. Eligible recipients must be an employee of an MRA member business or the dependent of an owner or employee of a member business. Students apply between Jan. 1 and April 1 each year for the scholarships.
New awards for the 2021-22 school year include:
- The Bill Golden Legacy Scholarship, established by Bill Golden, co-president of Golden Shoes in Traverse City.
- The W. Bruce and Joyce M. Rogers Legacy Scholarship, established by long-time retail advocate, W. Bruce Rogers.
Of the 26 awards, three winners will receive $1,000 scholarships, 23 will receive $1,500 scholarships.
Recipients include:
- Keaton Ludwig; Hale High School, Hale; Bill Golden Legacy Scholarship; Bernard Building Center, Hale; Alpena Community College, Applied Science, Freshman.
- Jordyn Disbrow; Kalkaska High School, Kalkaska; W. Bruce and Joyce M. Rogers Legacy Scholarship; McLean’s Hardware, Kalkaska; University of Michigan, Biology, Freshman.
- Kallan Williams; Petoskey High School, Charlevoix; Joseph Swanson Platinum Legacy Scholarship; Five Star North Inc., Charlevoix; Michigan State University, Packaging Engineering, Freshman.
- Madison Timmreck; Alpena High School, Alpena; D. Larry Sherman Legacy Scholarship; Alpena High School Campus Closet, Alpena; University of Michigan, Business, Sophomore.
- Kal O’Brien; Mackinaw City High School, Mackinaw City; Thomas Ungrodt Legacy Scholarship; O’Brien’s Shirt Shop, Mackinaw City; Marymount College, Marketing, Freshman.
The program has $615,250 to 601 recipients since 1999, when the current program format began.
