TRAVERSE CITY — Medals are nice, feedback is even better.
A new Michigan Wine Collaborative competition is offering vineyards a chance to do both. The 2023 Michigan Governor’s Cup has a couple of other new wrinkles for the competition exclusive to state wines, meads and ciders.
The new event is also the first time the MWC is partnering with the Beverage Tasting Institute in Chicago. In addition to providing an expert panel of blind tastings to rate and rank Michigan-produced wines, ciders and meads, BTI will offer wineries a chance to receive constructive criticism.
“It is real nice,” said Kasey Wierzba, general manager and head winemaker at Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay. “Sometimes you wonder what made this wine stand out. Why did it win gold or platinum?
“On the other side, if you submit a wine that you thought would do well, why did it not win a class award? Why was it a bronze when you thought it would be a gold?”
Wineries can also just submit product for judging. Wines must be received at BTI Chicago bvy March 3.
The competition actually has four different tiers. One is for those who just want to enter the competition and be judged and another is to receive feedback from the Beverage Tasting Institute.
Michigan Wine Collaborative members receive a discount on each level, organization president Gina Shay said.
Shay thinks a lot of Michigan wineries will take advantage of the opportunity to receive “constructive criticism” from BTI, which conducts similar contests for states like New York and New Jersey. Shay said the Governor’s Cup is structured to offer “more value than just a medal” for the competitors.
“That was out intent,” Shay said. “The idea behind the competition is not just for wineries to hang a medal on the wines in the tasting room. It’s really to recognize places for what they’re doing for executing quality and to give them marketing information to the consumers.”
In addition to valuable feedback, the additional level of the competition provides published results on tastings.com for three years and provide other marketing materials or “shelf talkers,” Shay said. Exceptional wines will also be included in the Tastings.com homepage.
“This will be a collaboration with the Beverage Tasting Institute, which is very exciting,” Wierzba said. “It’s great because it puts us on their platform, which is national. It will be a good resource to be on that.”
But the Governor’s Cup is exclusively for Michigan wines, which also is unique. The MWC and previous state organization’s did prior events for state wine, but the last was the Judgement of Michigan in 2021.
“We’re kind of bringing back a competition,” Shay said, noting that all wines, meads and ciders has to be made from Michigan fruit. “But it’ll be a different kind of competition.”
Also different is the way the wines, meads and ciders will be tasted. Instead of a panel of judges tasting hundreds of wines over a one- or two-day period, the Governor’s Cup will give the Beverage Tasting Institute two months.
Shay said this feature will allow subtler wines a chance to shine and reduce palate fatigue.
“It’s more of an even playing field,” Shay said.
“It adds an extra layer to the validity of the competition,” added Wierzba, who said “flavor fatigue” can be real when winemakers and judges are tasting so many in a short amount of time.
But rest assured, the Governor’s Cup is still a competition. Shay said plans are to have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer present the Governor’s Cup overall winner at an event this summer in Lansing.
The Governor’s Cup winner for the wine with the best overall score will be announced at that event and be a surprise.
A full results list with final awards including Best of Category and Governor’s Case Winners will be announced after they are emailed to competition committee person at the Michigan Wine Collaborative at the conclusion of the competition sometime before May 31.
The Governor’s Cup competition will have ‘Best of’ award categories for:
- Vinifera Red
- Vinifera White
- Hybrid Red
- Hybrid White
- Fortified (Port)
- Sparkling
- Fruit
- Sweet/Dessert (residual sugar greater than 5%)
- Specialty Wine
The Governor’s Case Winners go to the highest ranking overall top five white wines, top five red wines and top two sparkling wines.
Shay said there is a hard deadline for the Beverage Testing Institute to receive entries by March 3. “Time is of the essence,” Shay said.
The Michigan Wine Collaborative is a non-profit organization.
Shay said the MWC has 175 active members including “wineries, grape growers, wine industry suppliers, associated members and other community members that are adjacent (hospitality, tourism, media).”
Shay said the MWC is always looking to add more members.
“We want people who want to be involved in improving the quality of wines in Michigan in general,” she said.
Shay said the wine industry does a great job of supporting each other and expects the Governor’s Cup to be no different. More information about the organization and the Governor’s Cup competition is available at www.michiganwinecollaborative.com.
