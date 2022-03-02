SHEPHERD — Twenty-four Michigan Maple Syrup Association members — including 12 north of U.S. 10 and south of the Mackinac Bridge — are scheduled to participate in the annual Michigan Maple Syrup Weekends.
Farms participating in the event provide people with a firsthand look at how maple sap is collected, boiled down and turned into maple syrup and other treats. Many of the farms offer operational tours, tree-tapping demonstrations, product samples, recipes for the use of maple syrup and maple syrup products to purchase.
Michigan Maple Syrup Weekends are scheduled for March 19-20 in the southern Lower Peninsula (south of U.S. 10), March 26-27 in the northern Lower Peninsula and April 2-3 in the Upper Peninsula. Attendees are reminded to wear boots for muddy or snowy conditions and guests are also asked to wear masks and remain socially distanced.
Northern Michigan participants include: 4D Acre Farm, Hawks; Alpine Maple Farm, Gaylord; Bonz Beach Farms, Onaway; Britt Family Pure Maple Syrup, Tawas City; Delaney’s Wood Fired Maple Syrup, Rose City; Highland Hills Maple Syrup, Marion; Maple Dale Farm, Atlanta; Owl Ridge Maple Sugar Farm, Frankfort; Ron’s Pure Maple Syrup/Reetz Family Sugar Bush, West Branch; Southwell Sugar Shack, Mancelona; Sweet Success Sugar Bush, Mio; and Wood Farms, Rapid City.
A map and more information about the 24 farms participating in the Michigan Maple Weekend is available at MichiganMaple.org
Michigan ranks in the top 10 in the United States for maple syrup production, turning 3.6 million gallons of sap into 90,000 gallons of syrup each year, according to the release.
Maple syrup production has an annual economic impact of $2.5 million, the release added. Maple syrup production also contributes $104 billion to the overall agricultural and $22 billion to the overall tourism industries in the state.
The nonprofit Michigan Maple Syrup Association was founded in 1962 and has 130 members around the state.
