LANSING — Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate changed little in August, edging down by a tenth of a percentage point to 4.7 percent, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Employment in Michigan increased by 14,000 and unemployment declined by 3,000, resulting in a monthly workforce advance of 11,000.
The national jobless rate moved down by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.2 percent and was half a percentage point above the Michigan rate. Since August 2020, the national rate fell by 3.2 percentage points, while the statewide rate declined by 3.8 percentage points.
“Michigan’s labor market indicators displayed only minimal change in August,” Associate Director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Wayne Rourke said in a release. “However, total employment and payroll jobs both continued to edge up over the month.”
Monthly and annual labor force trends and highlights
- Michigan’s workforce rose by 0.2 percent in August, which was comparable to the trend nationally (+0.1 percent).
- Total statewide employment advanced for the sixth consecutive month. Employment increased by 47,000, or 1.1 percent, since December 2020.
- Michigan unemployment dropped significantly by 45.8 percent over the year, reflecting persons returning to jobs from pandemic-related layoffs. The number of unemployed nationally declined by 38.1 percent since August 2020.
Michigan’s August 2021 employment levels remain below pre-pandemic levels
- Employment in Michigan in August 2021 remained 241,000, or 5.1 percent, below the February 2020 pre-pandemic total.
- The number of unemployed in the state was 39,000, or 21.3, percent higher than pre-pandemic levels.
- The August 2021 Michigan jobless rate of 4.7 percent was a full percentage point above the February 2020 rate of 3.7 percent.
On a numerical basis, the state’s leisure and hospitality and professional and business services industries each recorded the largest over-the-year gain in jobs (+36,000).
