LANSING — The deadline to file Michigan individual income tax returns has been extended from April 15 to May 17, 2021.
The Michigan Department of Treasury made the change to conform with the federal government’s decision to extend the deadline for federal income tax filing this year.
“I’m happy to announce that we are giving Michiganders extra time on their taxes this year,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a release. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, and by moving the income tax payment date, I hope families have the buffer they need to get their finances in order.”
Because the extension is limited to 2020 taxes, first-quarter estimates for tax year 2021 remain due on April 15, 2021, according to a release.
The extension is limited to the state individual and composite income tax annual return. The extension and does not apply to fiduciary returns or corporate income tax returns. This notice does not apply to city income taxes. City income tax taxpayers should contact their respective tax administrators for information regarding that city’s potential conformity with IRS Notice 2021-59.
Because the extensions in conformity with IRS Notice 2021-59 are generally applicable to individual and composite 2020 returns and any payment of 2020 taxes due on April 15, 2021, these provisions have been modified:
- 1. Extension of Annual Return Filing and Payment Date for Individuals
The due date for the filing of the return and payment of tax based on the due date of the annual return has been automatically extended. For individual and composite taxpayers that file state returns otherwise due on April 15, 2021, the due date for the filing of the return and payment of tax has been automatically extended to May 17, 2021.
- 2. Extension of Date for Application and Payment for Extension Requests
The due date for any application and payment of tax related to an extension of time to file the annual return has also been extended. A taxpayer requesting an extension of time to file an annual return must therefore file an application and pay any tax with that extension request by May 17, 2021. The due date of the extended annual return, however, will not be modified by this notice. Accordingly, an individual or composite taxpayer requesting a 6-month extension of time to file a state individual income tax return must submit that request and pay the appropriate amount of tax by May 17, 2021, but the extended annual return remains due on Oct. 15, 2021.
- 3. Penalty and interest
Penalty and interest will not accrue for the automatic extension period. Penalty and interest for late filing of the return and payment of 2020 tax won’t begin to accrue for most individuals until May 18, 2021. However, the suspension of penalty and interest is limited to the automatic extensions authorized under this notice; penalty and interest will continue to accrue as appropriate for taxes otherwise owed by any taxpayer.
The extensions provided throughout this notice are automatic, so there’s no need for taxpayers to include any additional information when they file a return.
More information is available at www.michigan.gov/taxes.
