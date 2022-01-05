DEARBORN — Michigan gas prices started 2022 the same way 2021 ended.
After seven straight weekly declines, the first 2022 weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group released Monday found the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded remain unchanged, holding at $3.10 a gallon. Sunday’s average price was the same as the week before, according to the release.
Sunday’s average price is 19 cents less than time time in December 2020, but 87 cents more than this time in January 2021.
Michigan motorists pay an average of $46 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is $5 less than when prices reached their maximum in November 2021.
At the close of Thursday’s trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices increased by 43 cents to $76.99.
“In 2021, WTI racked up gains of about 59% versus a settlement of $48.52 (barrels) on Dec. 31, 2020, driven by pent-up fuel demand amid successful rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines particularly in the West and developed countries,” according to the release.
“After weeks of declining prices, Michigan motorists are beginning to see gas prices hold steady,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “If crude oil prices continue to increase, pump prices will likely follow suit.”
Traverse City continued to post one of the three most expensive gasoline prices in the state at $3.26 a gallon. Marquette had the most expensive gas prices at $3.32 with metro Detroit finishing third at $3.22.
The state’s least expensive gas price averages were reported in Grand Rapids ($2.90), Lansing ($2.93) and Benton Harbor ($2.93).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.29 a gallon, also unchanged from a week ago. The national gas price average last month was $3.38. A year ago the country paid an average of $2.26 a gallon.
Daily state and national gas price averages are available at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.