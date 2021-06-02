DEARBORN — The Memorial Day holiday weekend brought millions of travelers to the nation’s roads — and high gas prices to Michigan.
Gas prices in Michigan increased 12 cents a gallon from the week before, according to the weekly report released at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by AAA — The Auto Club.
Michigan motorists paid an average of $3.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded. It’s the highest gas prices have been since May 2018.
The average price is 25 cents more than this time last month and $1.09 more than this time in 2020. A full 15-gallon tank of gasoline cost state motorists an average of $46, about $7 more than January 2020.
“Strong demand for Memorial Day weekend helped Michigan gas prices spike to above $3 a gallon and the highest prices for the holiday since 2018,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a release. “If demand slows, we could see prices stabilize through the week.”
Traverse City had the least expensive gas price average in Michigan at $2.95. Benton Harbor ($2.98) and Grand Rapids ($3.01) had the other two least expensive gas price averages.
The most expensive gas price averages in the state were found in metro Detroit ($3.08), Ann Arbor ($3.07) and Jackson ($3.06).
The national gas price average on Sunday was also $3.05. That average is up 1 cent from last week and 15 cents from a month ago.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at www.gasprices.aaa.com.
