DEARBORN — Michigan gas prices declined by a penny after setting a 2021-high of $3.21 per gallon last week.
State motorists are paying an average of $3.20 a gallon for regular unleaded, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club. Normally released early Monday morning, the report was delayed a day by the Independence Day holiday.
The average price of $3.20 is a 9 cent increase from last week. Michigan motorists paid an average of $3.02 a month ago and $2.17 at time in 2020.
A full 15-gallon fill-up costs an average of $48 in Michigan, an increase of about $9 from January 2020.
A further moderation in prices is expected this week, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.
“Gas prices rose last week as more than 1.4 million Michigan residents were expected to hit the road for the Independence Day holiday,” Woodland said in the release. “After the sharp spike, motorists will likely see prices stabilize through this week.”
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price increased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.28 per gallon, about 8 cents more than last week’s average and $1.04 more than this same time last year.
The least expensive gas price averages in Michigan were found in Traverse City ($3.06). The next two least expensive averages ($3.13) were found in Benton Harbor and Marquette. The state’s most expensive gas price averages were in metro Detroit ($3.28), Ann Arbor ($3.27) and Jackson ($3.19).
The national gas price average recorded on Sunday was $3.13. The national average increased 3 cents from last week and 8 cents from last month.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or through the free AAA mobile app.
