DEARBORN — Michigan's average gasoline prices jumped 9 cents from last week to set a new 2022 high, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the state was $3.24 on Sunday, an increase of 9 cents from Jan. 17. The average price at the pump is 13 cents more than this time in December 2021 and 96 cents more than $2.28 recorded in this time in January 2021.
Motorists now are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $3 less than when prices peaked in November 2021.
Total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 5.9 million barrels to 246.6 million, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline demand increased slightly from 7.91 million to 8.22 million barrels per day. The increased demand is within "the typical range for the winter driving season, which was 8.11 million (barrels per day) in mid-January 2021, according to the release.
Average pump prices typically decline with a decline with low gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but the high price of crude oil has helped to keep the per gallon prices elevated.
West Texas Intermediate decreased 6 cents to $86.90 at the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, according to the release. While total domestic crude stocks increased by 500,000 barrels to 413.8 million, "domestic crude prices mostly increased last week as market confidence about economic growth prospects for the year grows," according to the release. The current crude stock level is approximately 15 percent lower than in mid-January 2021, contributing to pressure on prices of domestic crude oil.
"Despite an increase in gasoline stocks, higher crude oil prices helped put pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to a new 2022-high," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. "As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."
As opposed to previous weeks, Traverse City was not among the most three expensive gasoline price averages. The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were found in Marquette ($3.31), Lansing ($3.28) and Jackson ($3.27) while the least expensive gas price averages were reported in Ann Arbor ($3.20), metro Detroit ($3.21) and Benton Harbor ($3.22).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.33. The national average was up 2 cents from last week and 4 cents from last month. The national average in January 2021 was $2.40.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
