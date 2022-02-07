DEARBORN — Michigan gasoline pump prices jumped to a new 2022-high of $3.37 per gallon.
A gallon of regular unleaded in the state soared 15 cents on Sunday to its highest level this year, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The $3.37 average price is 20 cents more than at this time in January and 87 cents more than it was at this time in February 2021.
The price increase means Michigan motorists are paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The average fill-up price is about $1 less than when prices were at their highest in November 2021.
Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.1 million barrels to 250 million, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. At the same time, the EIA reported gasoline demand dropped from 8.51 million barrels per day to 8.23 million.
An increase in total domestic gasoline stocks and a decrease in demand usually causes pump prices to drop, but rising crude oil prices had the opposite effect.
West Texas Intermediate increased the crude price by more than $2 to $90.27 a barrel at the close of Thursday’s formal trading session.
"Crude oil prices hit $90 a barrel putting upward pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to a new 2022-high," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. "If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."
The tension between Russia and Ukraine is the main culprit for rising oil prices, according to the release.
"Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market," the release said. "Moreover, OPEC+ announced last week it will stick to its plan to increase crude production by 400,000 (barrels per day) next month despite calls for it to increase output more to help meet demand.
"Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks decreased by 1.1 million (barrels) to 415.1 million (barrels). The current stock level is approximately 13 percent lower than at the end of January 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices."
Traverse City did continue to post the least expensive gas price averages in Michigan at $3.34 a gallon, according to the release. Saginaw and Ann Arbor each averaged $3.36.
The most expensive gas price averages were found in Marquette ($3.48), Lansing ($3.39) and Benton Harbor ($3.38).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.44, an 8 cent increase from last week. The national average at this time last month was $3.30. The U.S. average in February 2021 was $2.46.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
