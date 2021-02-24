DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan rose to their highest prices since October 2019, according to the weekly report from AAA.
The average prices Michigan motorists paid is up 17 cents compared to a week ago, according to Monday’s report. State drivers are now paying an average of $2.64 per gallon for regular unleaded, an increase of 35 cents from this time in January and 15 cents more than this time in February 2020.
Since last week, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline increased by 11 cents to $2.63.
According to the release from AAA, the increase in the national average is a direct result of all major Gulf Coast refineries being impacted by the recent winter storm. “The supply is expected to remain tight in impacted areas, especially with road conditions and power outages reducing fuel deliveries.”
“The recent unprecedented winter weather has crippled Gulf Coast refineries, sending gas prices soaring nationwide,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Warmer weather in the Gulf Coast will assist with getting refinery operations up and running again, but until then the impact may result in pump price increases over the next few days.”
As with previous weeks, the least expensive gas price averages were in Traverse City at $2.58. Following Traverse City were Flint ($2.62) and Saginaw ($2.63).
The most expensive gas price averages in the state were found in Marquette ($2.65), Jackson ($2.65) and metro Detroit ($2.64).
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.
