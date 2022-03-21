DEARBORN — Michigan's soaring gasoline prices declined slightly to settle at $4.16 a gallon on Sunday, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
State motorists paid an average of 8 cents less for a gallon of regular unleaded than the week before. The price of $4.16 a gallon is 79 cents more than the $3.37 motorists paid at this time in February and well above the $2.75 average price from March 2021.
Even with the slight decrease, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $62 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $11 above November 2021 rates.
A decrease in gasoline demand played a small factor in the week-to-week decrease, according to the release. Gasoline demand decreased slightly from 8.96 million to 8.94 million barrels per day, according to Energy Information Administration data. Total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 3.6 million barrels to 241 million barrels last week.
"The drop in gas demand is contributing to price decreases, but the recent reversal in oil prices is creating greater downward pressure on pump prices, the release said.
The West Texas Intermediate price of crude oil decreased $1.40 to $95.04 a barrel at the close of Wednesday's formal trading session, according to the AAA release. The EIA also reported total domestic crude stocks increased by 4.3 million barrels to 415.9 million.
After crude prices spiked in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, crude prices changed course in reaction to China announcing new lockdowns alongside rising COVID-19 infection rates, the release stated. The price of oil has moved lower due to market concerns that crude oil demand will decline, as it did in 2020 when countries sought to curb COVID-19 transmission rates.
"After a volatile week for the oil markets, Michigan motorists are beginning to see a slight drop in gas prices," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. "If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit."
Traverse City made an appearance in the three most expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan at $4.22 a gallon. Marquette topped the list of the most expensive gas price averages in the state at $4.28, while Ann Arbor was at $4.19.
The state's least expensive gas price averages were found in Grand Rapids ($4.13), Saginaw ($4.15) and Jackson ($4.15).
The national gas price average also declined slightly last week, dropping 7 cents to $4.26 a gallon on Sunday. The national average last month was $3.53 and was at $2.88 in March 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.