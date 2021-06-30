DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan decreased slightly, according to the weekly report released Monday by AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $3.11, a 2 cent decrease from the prior week.
Michigan motorists are paying 8 cents more than this time in May and 91 cents more than this time in 2020.
With the slight decrease, Michigan motorists pay an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.
The price of a fill-up is about $8 more than the high price recorded in January 2020.
Crude oil prices topped $73 a barrel this week, the first time in nearly three years, according to the release.
The rise in crude oil prices is “due to optimism that vaccine rollout will continue to help crude demand recover,” according to the release.
While there was a minimal decrease from last week, AAA — The Auto Club is predicting an increase going into the holiday weekend.
“With supply and gas demand in sync last week, drivers saw minimal fluctuations in prices,” spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “However, increasing crude prices, while gas demand remains high, are likely to push pump prices higher ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend.”
The least expensive gas price in Michigan was $3.03 recorded in Traverse City and Grand Rapids.
Lansing was a penny more at $3.04.
The most expensive gas price average was in metro Detroit ($3.20), followed by Ann Arbor ($3.16) and Marquette ($3.14).
The national gas price average recorded on Sunday was $3.10.
That figure marked an increase from last week ($3.07) and last month ($3.04). A year ago the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.18.
AAA’s daily national and state gas price averages are available at www.gasprices.aaa.com or on the free AAA mobile app.
