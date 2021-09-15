DEARBORN — Gasoline prices in Michigan declined slightly last week.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the state was $3.18, according to the weekly report released at 12:01 a.m. Monday by AAA — The Auto Club Group. The average price was down 3 cents from a week and 9 cents less than this time in August.
The average price of $3.18 is $1.14 more than this time in 2020, when motorists were paying an average of $2.04.
A full 15-gallon fill-up costs motorists an average of $48.
Traverse City, which ended a six-week absence as one of the least expensive locations in Michigan, again dropped out of the top three.
The least expensive gas prices in the state were found in Benton Harbor ($3.09), Grand Rapids ($3.10) and Flint ($3.12).
The most expensive average prices were found in metro Detroit ($3.27).
, Ann Arbor ($3.26) and Marquette ($3.22).
The national gas price average matched that of Michigan.
The national average declined 1 cent from this time last week and from this time last month. The national average from this time in 2020 was $2.20.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
