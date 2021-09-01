DEARBORN — Michigan gasoline prices fell below the national average for the first time in weeks.
State motorists paid an average of $3.13 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The national average recorded on Sunday was $3.15.
While the average gas price in Michigan declined 6 cents compared to last week and 8 cents versus last month, the $3.13 average is 97 cents more than this time in 2020.
Motorists are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, according to the release. That figure is $8 from when prices were their highest in January 2020.
Despite the decline in prices at the pump, the Energy Information Administration reported gas demand increased slightly last week from 9.33 million barrels per day to 9.57 million barrels per day.
The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were reported in metro Detroit ($3.27), Marquette ($3.25) and Ann Arbor ($3.23). The least expensive gas price averages were found in Lansing ($2.98), Grand Rapids ($3.00) and Benton Harbor ($3.01).
The national average of $3.15 was down a penny from last week and 2 cents from last month. The national average in August 2020 was $2.23.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.