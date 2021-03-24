DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gas prices dropped decreased to $2.75 a gallon, according to the weekly report from AAA-The Auto Club Group.
The average price of a gallon of unleaded dropped six cents from the previous week, according to the Monday release.
The state’s average gas price is 11 cents more than last month and 87 cents higher than this time in 2020.
“High crude prices and growing refinery utilization ... contributed to national gas price increases last week,” the release said. A slowing of the gas price increases was credited to a decrease in demand and an increase in gasoline stocks.
“Thanks to a decrease in crude prices, coupled with increased gasoline stocks and lower demand, Michigan motorists have seen a slight decrease in pump prices,” AAA-The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “If these trends continue, prices should hold steady through this week.”
The least expensive gas prices in the state were again found in Traverse City ($2.67). Benton Harbor ($2.70) and Grand Rapids ($2.71) had the next lowest prices in the state.
Marquette had the most expensive average gas price in the state at $2.88. Jackson ($2.78) and Saginaw ($2.76) rounded out the top three.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com. Motorists can also download AAA’s free mobile app.
