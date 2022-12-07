DEARBORN — Gasoline prices in Michigan continued their downward trend this week.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.44 a gallon, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Sunday’s average price is 20 cents lower than at this time last week and 79 cents less than at this time last month.
Michigan motorists were paying $3.26 a gallon at this time in December 2021.
The price reduction puts the average cost of a full 15-gallon tank of gas at $51 for state motorists. That’s about the same as when 2021 prices peaked in November.
“Michigan gas prices continue to fall with motorists now paying almost 80 cents less than this time last month,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through this week.”
Traverse City and Jackson tied for the most expensive gas price averages in Michigan at $3.64 a gallon. Grand Rapids was third at $3.61.
The least expensive gas price averages were reported in metro Detroit ($3.29), Lansing ($3.40) and Flint ($3.44).
Gasoline demand held steady nationally at 3.2 million barrels per day, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.8 million barrels to 213.8 million barrels.
“Increasing supply and steady gasoline demand have contributed to pushing pump prices lower,” the release said.
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil $2.35 to $80.55 at the close of the formal trading session on Wednesday, according to the release. The increase in crude oil prices last week was attributed to the weaker dollar, the release said.
Crude prices were also increased by the EIA reporting total domestic commercial crude stocks fell dramatically by 12.6 million barrels, the release added. The domestic commercial crude supply is 14 million barrels lower than it was at the end of November 2021.
The national gas price average on Sunday was slightly lower than Michigan at $3.41, a 15 cent decrease from the week before. The U.S. average for gasoline was $3.79 and was $3.36 in November 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the AAA mobile app.
