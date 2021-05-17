TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan's up-and-down gasoline prices took the slightest downturn.
State motorists paid an average of $2.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, a drop of 1 cent from last week. The average price for a gallon is 17 cents more than this time last month and $1.11 more than this time in 2020, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
Motorists in Michigan pay an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, according to the release. The cost of a fill-up is $5 more than when prices were at their highest in January 2020.
When the Colonial Pipeline was taken offline May 7, it caused national gas prices to jump to an average of $3.04 a gallon, the highest point since October 2014. Nationally the price of gas was up 8 cents from last week and 17 cents from a month ago.
Fluctuations in national gas price averages are expected, even with the Colonial Pipeline restarting last week.
"The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists," AAA — The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a release. "While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday."
The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were in Marquette ($3.07). Also making the list of the most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were metro Detroit ($3.00) and Traverse City ($2.99).
The least expensive gas price averages were recorded in Grand Rapids ($2.87), Lansing ($2.88) and Jackson ($2.89).
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or on the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.