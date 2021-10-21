DEARBORN — After setting a new high for 2021, Michigan’s average gasoline prices decreased slightly.
State motorists paid an average of $3.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Michigan gas prices averaged $3.33 a gallon week ago, the highest mark of the year.
The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Michigan was $3.16 a month ago and $2.07 a year ago, according to the release.
Motorists pay about $49 on average for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The price is about $10 more than in January 2020.
Data from the Energy Information Administration show both total domestic gasoline stocks and gasoline demand fell slightly last week, according to the release.
Total domestic gasoline stocks fell 2 million barrels a day to 223.1 million and demand dropped 9.43 million barrels a day to 9.19 million, according to the release.
But the decreased demand was offset by high crude prices, which is about $80 per barrel.
“Despite a decrease in demand, high crude prices above $80 a barrel continue to keep pump prices elevated,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release.
The EIA also reported total domestic crude inventories increased by 6.1 million barrels a day to 427 million last week. The “storage level is nearly 13 percent lower than the level at this same time last year,” according to the release.
Michigan’s average gasoline price of $3.31 fell just behind the national average of $3.32 recorded on Sunday.
The national average is up 5 cents from last week and 13 cents from last month. The national average a year ago was $2.17.
The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were recorded in Marquette ($3.37), Saginaw ($3.34) and Lansing ($3.34).
The least expensive gas price averages were reported in Ann Arbor ($3.28), Jackson ($3.28) and Flint ($3.30).
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found and tracked at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
