DEARBORN — After reaching a new 2021-high a week ago, Michigan’s gas prices declined slightly from last week.
State motorists paid an average of $3.40 for a gallon of regular unleaded in the weekly report issued Monday by AAA — The Auto Club Group. The $3.40 a gallon is a decrease of 3 cents from the week prior.
Michigan’s average gas prices are 8 cents more than mid-October and $1.33 more than this time in 2020.
A full 15-gallon fill-up costs Michigan motorists an average of $51. That price is about $12 more than January 2020 for a fill-up.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased 1.6 million barrels to 212.7 million barrels, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline demand also decreased, from 9.5 million barrels per day to 9.26 million barrels per day, according to the EIA.
The least expensive Michigan gas prices were reported in Detroit ($3.38), Flint ($3.38) and Traverse City ($3.40). The most expensive gas price averages were recorded in Marquette ($3.43), Lansing ($3.43) and Saginaw ($3.43).
The national gas price average for a gallon of unleaded was $3.41. The national average was down 1 cent from last week, but 11 cents more than in mid-October. The national average in mid-November 2020 was $2.13.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
