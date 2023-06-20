From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Michigan gasoline price averages showed a slight decrease from the previous week, putting them on part with late May numbers.
The price of a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.58, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The state average was down 7 cents from the previous week and is 3 cents more than at this time in May.
The state average at this time in June 2022 was $5.18, a decrease of $1.60.
Michigan motorists are paying about $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $25 below when 2022 prices peaked in June.
“Michigan motorists are seeing a slight drop in gas prices to start the week,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “If demand remains tepid, pump prices will likely fluctuate moderately through this week.”
Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in Marquette ($3.67), metro Detroit ($3.64) and Ann Arbor ($3.62), according to the release. The state’s least expensive gas price averages were reported in Flint ($3.51), Saginaw ($3.52) and Benton Harbor ($3.52).
The United States average for a gallon of regular unleaded was also at $3.58 a gallon on Sunday, according to the release. The national average was down a penny from the previous week, but 4 cents above this time in May.
The national average for a gallon of gas at this time in June 2022 was $4.99.
Gasoline demand decreased slightly last week from 9.22 to 9.19 million barrels per day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration cited in the release. Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.1 million to 220.9 million barrels.
This lower demand amid increasing supply has helped to limit price increases at the pump, according to the release.
West Texas Intermediate lowered the price of crude oil $1.15 to $68.27 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session. Total domestic crude oil inventories rose by 7.9 million barrels to 467.1 million.
“Oil prices declined due to market concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve resuming interest rate increases, which could tip the economy into a recession,” the release from AAA — The Auto Club Group, said. “If a recession occurs, oil demand and prices will likely decline.”
Daily national and state gas price averages are available at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.