DEARBORN — Michigan gas prices dropped slightly compared to a week ago, but are still above $3 a gallon for regular unleaded.
The state average of $3.02 a gallon represented a 3 cent decrease from the previous week, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The price of a gallon in Michigan is 6 cents more than this time in May and 98 cents more than this time in June 2020.
The gas price average means Michigan motorists pay an average of $45 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.
A fill-up costs about $6 more than when prices were at their highest in January 2020, according to the release.
“After the spike in gas prices heading into Memorial Day weekend, Michigan motorists are finally seeing some stability at the pump,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a release.
Crude oil prices increased last week as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced plans to gradually increase crude production in July. “The move could help reduce pump prices later this summer, but the amount of the price reduction will depend on how well OPEC and its allies adhere to their agreement and if the additional production is not met with higher demand,” according to the release.
Michigan’s least expensive average gasoline prices were reported in Grand Rapids ($2.94), 1 cent more than both Traverse City and Lansing. Metro Detroit has the most expensive average gas prices at $3.09, followed by Marquette ($3.07) and Ann Arbor ($3.07).
The national gas price average was $3.05, unchanged from last week. The national average last month was $2.94.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or through a free AAA mobile app.
